Alliance Coaching and Counseling Group Hires New Clinical Director Brenda Cochran
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to its clients, Alliance Coaching and Counseling Group (ACCG) has hired seasoned professional Brenda Cochran, LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker), to serve as its new clinical director. ACCG’s goal is to help clients reclaim mental, emotional, and physical health, helping them find joy in living. The ACCG team provides innovative, lifespan, restorative, trauma-healing and resiliency-focused therapy.
Cochran will oversee all aspects of ACCG’s Trauma-Informed Care and Restorative Therapy program, which is a unique approach to helping individuals heal from the circumstances, situations and traumas that have impacted them. She will oversee all of ACCG’s restorative therapists who are known for creating a space for their clients to feel physically, emotionally and culturally safe. This collaborative approach to therapy allows individuals to feel empowered in their treatment, facilitating true healing where the individual shares in decision making that honors their dignity and provides transparency in all aspects of the process.
“ACCG is rapidly growing due to the demand for mental health, trauma and wellness services,” said ACCG Co-Founder Kristi Estrada. “Brenda is a key addition to our team, and we will certainly benefit from her proven leadership skills and her trauma, addiction and mental illness treatment background.”
Previously, Cochran served as the director of counseling at Pure Heart Church in Glendale, Ariz. She provided oversight to a clinical team that specialized in trauma, addiction and mental illness. She collaborated with one of the largest outpatient addiction treatment centers in Phoenix and opened an outpatient addiction clinic on the property of Pure Heart Church focusing on trauma-focused, whole-person, outpatient addiction services.
Cochran is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and graduated from Arizona State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She is a clinical supervisor and a Board-Certified Professional Christian Counselor through the American Association of Christian Counselors. She was trained through the Arizona Trauma Institute and is a Level One Certified Gottman Therapist.
Cochran is an avid fitness junkie, having competed as a national figure competitor placing first, third and fifth in local and national levels. She is a wellness advocate and enjoys subjective research studying the effects of combining nutrition, resistance training and trauma therapy with individuals that have sustained complex and developmental trauma. She resides in downtown Phoenix.
About Alliance Coaching and Counseling Group
Based in Phoenix and founded in 2016, ACCG’s goal is to help clients reclaim mental, emotional, and physical health, helping them find joy in living. The ACCG team provides innovative, lifespan, restorative, trauma-healing, and resiliency-focused therapy. For more information, visit https://allianceccgroup.com.
