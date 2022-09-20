ECM Technologies Lands $2.1 Million City of Phoenix Contract Right Out of the Gate
Company’s game-changing ThermaClear HVAC treatment reduces buildings’ carbon footprints, saving thousands of dollars in operating expenses and electricity cost
“In 2016, the City of Phoenix established its 2050 goal of becoming a carbon neutral city and the use of innovative technology such as this will play a role in that effort. ”PHOENIX, ARIZ., USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally based ECM Technologies has been awarded a $2.1 million City of Phoenix contract for up to 12 million square feet of conditioned space after running numerous, highly successful, long-term pilot programs over the past four years in the Valley. The company’s proprietary ThermaClear™ radically extends the life and efficiency of HVAC systems with one treatment for the entire lifespan of the equipment, resulting in dramatic carbon footprint reduction and substantial energy savings, up to 15% annually.
— City of Phoenix Public Works Energy Management Specialist Jim Gorombei
The company has treated over 12,000 tons of HVAC equipment to date, servicing in excess of four million square feet of building conditioned space. All makes and models of major HVAC equipment types have been successfully treated, ranging from one-ton mini-splits to 2,000-ton, water-cooled chillers.
“In 2016, the City of Phoenix established its 2050 goal of becoming a carbon neutral city and the use of innovative technology such as this will play a role in that effort,” said City of Phoenix Public Works Energy Management Specialist Jim Gorombei. “The City performed several pilot demonstrations with ECM Technologies and was satisfied with the results, therefore contracted with the company to implement its ThermaClear treatment in various facilities.”
ECM Technologies’ pilot programs used single ThermaClear treatments on a variety of buildings including Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona State University, Signature Flight Support, ISS Facilities Services and Transwestern (Miami). Savings results were demonstrated at every pilot property location and validated by third-party, independent professional engineers and analysts.
“The City of Phoenix’s confidence in ThermaClear and our ability to substantially impact the City’s carbon footprint and save it up to 15% in annual energy costs, speaks volumes as we move to officially launch ThermaClear here in the Valley,” said ECM Technologies Managing Director David Fenton. “We look forward to implementing our treatment at a variety of City facilities and assisting in its laudable efforts to go carbon neutral by 2050.”
The typical ThermaClear payback period ranges from 24 to 36 months and results in HVAC electricity consumption savings of 10 to 15% annually. Only one treatment is needed for the life of the HVAC system and is backed by a full warranty for the remaining useful life of the equipment.
For more information and to view project case studies, visit https://ecm-technologies.net.
About ECM Technologies
ECM Technologies was founded in 2018 and is based in Phoenix. The company’s signature product ThermaClearTM dramatically extends the life and efficiency of HVAC systems with one treatment for the entire lifespan of the equipment, resulting in dramatic carbon footprint reduction and substantial energy savings, up to 15% annually. ECM Technologies (ECMT) is a team of highly accomplished experts in the operation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The focus is on improving mechanical and electrical efficiencies utilizing the latest, cutting-edge scientific and engineering advancements. The team consists of scientists, engineers, innovators and management executives each with multi-decades expertise in their respective fields. Learn more at https://ecm-technologies.net.
