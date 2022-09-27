Dennece McKelvy Receives International Coaching Federation Team Coach Certification, One of Only 136 Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennece McKelvy, founder and principal of Intuitive Directions, has been awarded one of the first-ever business Team Coaching Certifications from the prestigious International Coaching Federation (ICF). She is one of only 136 worldwide to receive this distinction, which differentiates her from the more than 30,000 certified coaches worldwide.
McKelvy has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including general, operations and program management. She has successfully led people and organizations through start-up, turnaround and growth modes. As a professional certified coach (PCC) with engineering bachelor’s and executive MBA (EMBA) degrees, she brings a unique perspective to business. She engages leaders and their teams in illuminating conversations, prompting creative, inclusive solutions in the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) environment businesses are facing today.
McKelvy has been coaching teams within multinational organizations for over 10 years using a proprietary team coaching process, Team Advantage, developed by the Pyramid Resource Group. This has uniquely positioned her to coach Phoenix companies such as PetSmart, and Banner Health. She also coaches nationally and internationally as an adjunct team member of several large coaching firms.
“Being one of the first to receive certification from ICF is a major accomplishment,” said McKelvy. “This is an additional mark of credibility as team and group coaching become preferred means of inspiring valued leaders and their teams. It creates long-lasting partnerships which are vital, as I assist clients in making transformational changes, becoming more agile and resilient in the face of today's business challenges.”
"I really enjoyed the experience working with Dennece. She has a great ability to quickly understand the dynamics of a situation and then ask probing questions to help the team develop potential solutions. In addition, she prevents teams from going down 'blind alleys' by reminding them of the objectives of the team,” said former Vice President, Global Product Portfolio Management, Pfizer, Rob Burrows.
Dennece earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona and her EMBA from Arizona State University. She received her professional coaching training from Adler International Coaching School and resides in the North Central area of Phoenix.
About Intuitive Directions
Based in Phoenix and founded in 2007, Intuitive Directions, LLC, offers professional coaching services, training and group facilitation, for businesses and nonprofit organizations. The company specializes in executive coaching, team and group coaching using transformative tools to help clients step into their genius. For more information, visit https://intuitivedirectionsllc.com.
Beth McRae
McKelvy has more than 25 years of leadership experience, including general, operations and program management. She has successfully led people and organizations through start-up, turnaround and growth modes. As a professional certified coach (PCC) with engineering bachelor’s and executive MBA (EMBA) degrees, she brings a unique perspective to business. She engages leaders and their teams in illuminating conversations, prompting creative, inclusive solutions in the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) environment businesses are facing today.
McKelvy has been coaching teams within multinational organizations for over 10 years using a proprietary team coaching process, Team Advantage, developed by the Pyramid Resource Group. This has uniquely positioned her to coach Phoenix companies such as PetSmart, and Banner Health. She also coaches nationally and internationally as an adjunct team member of several large coaching firms.
“Being one of the first to receive certification from ICF is a major accomplishment,” said McKelvy. “This is an additional mark of credibility as team and group coaching become preferred means of inspiring valued leaders and their teams. It creates long-lasting partnerships which are vital, as I assist clients in making transformational changes, becoming more agile and resilient in the face of today's business challenges.”
"I really enjoyed the experience working with Dennece. She has a great ability to quickly understand the dynamics of a situation and then ask probing questions to help the team develop potential solutions. In addition, she prevents teams from going down 'blind alleys' by reminding them of the objectives of the team,” said former Vice President, Global Product Portfolio Management, Pfizer, Rob Burrows.
Dennece earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona and her EMBA from Arizona State University. She received her professional coaching training from Adler International Coaching School and resides in the North Central area of Phoenix.
About Intuitive Directions
Based in Phoenix and founded in 2007, Intuitive Directions, LLC, offers professional coaching services, training and group facilitation, for businesses and nonprofit organizations. The company specializes in executive coaching, team and group coaching using transformative tools to help clients step into their genius. For more information, visit https://intuitivedirectionsllc.com.
Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
+1 6023301996
email us here