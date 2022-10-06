Brave River Solutions Wins Multiple Web Design Awards
Three client websites were recognized for design excellence at an international competition.
Each of these award-winning websites were built for local companies. Our clients didn’t need to go far to find world-class talent.”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions, a digital marketing, web design, and software development agency, is pleased to announce that three of its website designs were chosen as winners in the 7th Web Excellence Awards, a leading international web awards competition. The Warwick, Rhode Island-based company received awards for excellence in website design for sites the firm created for clients Day Kimball Healthcare (Putnam, CT), Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island (Providence, RI), and Spectrum Thermal Processing (Cranston, RI).
The 7th Web Excellence Awards competition received over 950 entries with 42 coming from the US, and 37 from other countries including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Israel, New Zealand, Poland, India, Turkey, and Germany. Winners are selected by marketing, web, advertising, and communications experts. The judges base their evaluations on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.
“It's so nice to receive acknowledgement from the industry for the great work our team does. And it validates our capabilities for our clients. Each of these award-winning websites were built for local companies. Our clients didn’t need to go far to find world-class talent,” said Brave River Director of Client Services Rebecca Arsenault.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT (Information Technology) services, ecommerce implementation, digital marketing and advertising, and technology consulting.
