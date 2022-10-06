Submit Release
Brave River Solutions Wins Multiple Web Design Awards

A composite image of Brave River's award-winning websites for Day Kimball Healthcare, Dorcas International, and Spectrum Thermal Processing.

Brave River's three award-winning websites for Dorcas International, Day Kimball Healthcare, and Spectrum Thermal Processing

Three client websites were recognized for design excellence at an international competition.

Each of these award-winning websites were built for local companies. Our clients didn’t need to go far to find world-class talent.”
— Rebecca Arsenault, Brave River Director of Client Services
WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions, a digital marketing, web design, and software development agency, is pleased to announce that three of its website designs were chosen as winners in the 7th Web Excellence Awards, a leading international web awards competition. The Warwick, Rhode Island-based company received awards for excellence in website design for sites the firm created for clients Day Kimball Healthcare (Putnam, CT), Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island (Providence, RI), and Spectrum Thermal Processing (Cranston, RI).

The 7th Web Excellence Awards competition received over 950 entries with 42 coming from the US, and 37 from other countries including Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Israel, New Zealand, Poland, India, Turkey, and Germany. Winners are selected by marketing, web, advertising, and communications experts. The judges base their evaluations on the innovation, creativity, implementation, and impacts of all the projects submitted.

“It's so nice to receive acknowledgement from the industry for the great work our team does. And it validates our capabilities for our clients. Each of these award-winning websites were built for local companies. Our clients didn’t need to go far to find world-class talent,” said Brave River Director of Client Services Rebecca Arsenault.

About Brave River Solutions

Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT (Information Technology) services, ecommerce implementation, digital marketing and advertising, and technology consulting.

Jennifer Flatow
Brave River Solutions
+1 401-828-6611
jflatow@braveriver.com
