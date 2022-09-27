Beginning June 1,2023, only the following professions are subject to professional privilege tax: lobbyists; agents, broker-dealers, and investment advisors registered under Title 48 of the Tennessee Code; and attorneys. For more information, read important notice #22-13.
You just read:
Important Notice Posted: Professions Subject to the Professional Privilege Tax
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.