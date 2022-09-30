AACUC President/CEO Inducted in America’s Credit Union Museum

African-American Credit Union Coalition AACUC President/CEO Renée Sattiewhite

New “Credit Union Women Making History: Herstory” Exhibit Honors Women Trailblazers

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) President/CEO Renée Sattiewhite was inducted into America’s Credit Union Museum (ACUM) during the grand opening of its newest exhibit “Credit Union Women Making History: HERSTORY” at the museum located in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The HERSTORY display – an interactive exhibit showcasing unsung inspiring stories – honors the past, present and future of the incredible women making history in the credit union industry. Twenty trailblazing women, including seven posthumously, were inducted in the museum during ACUM’s 20th Anniversary celebration. The museum, located on the site where America’s first credit union opened its doors in 1908, plays a leading role in documenting credit union movement accomplishments over the past 100+ years as well as today’s achievements while helping to prepare credit unions for upcoming challenges.

“On behalf of the AACUC Board of Directors, we could not be prouder of Ms. Sattiewhite’s recognition by such a notable organization with such historical significance,” said Maurice Smith, AACUC Board Chairman and CEO of Local Government Federal Credit Union and Civic Federal Credit Union. “Under Ms. Sattiewhite’s leadership, AACUC has successfully navigated unique challenges and evolved to national prominence as a leader enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. We are grateful for her continued service and impact on our members and industry.”

Renée Sattiewhite is the President/CEO of the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC). Renée brought both her unique vitality and a forward-looking vision in order to create one of the most dynamic organizations in the credit union movement. Her high energy, high expectations and high touch approach for leading the organization has created a momentum for growth and change and directs a strong commitment towards eradicating racism. Today, AACUC is the leading voice on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Credit Union Movement thanks to Renée. She has successfully propelled the organization forward to offer a credible voice that addressed today’s dialogue on race, equity and inclusion for all.

In 2020, after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and with the growing visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement, this momentum galvanized the country against racial injustice. Renée became one of the most notable catalysts, encouraging the credit union industry to become more aware of the urgent need for change toward true racial equality and economic justice, and launched the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative. As a direct result of Renée’s leadership AACUC received the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation which is the equivalent to the Nobel Peace Prize of the credit union movement.

Renée is a certified diversity professional, a credit union development educator, motivational speaker, executive coach, mentoring trainer, and is a recognized expert on marketing and branding. Finally, she serves as a Board Member of the World Council of Credit Unions Foundation and a Master Trainer for the United Way of Atlanta’s VIP Board Development Program.

More information about the induction and exhibit can be found online at https://www.acumuseum.org/herstory.html.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.