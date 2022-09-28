Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1

Western Gunfight Challenge title

Western Gunfight Challenge title

Western Gunfight Challenge boulders

Western Gunfight Challenge boulders

Western Gunfight Challenge quickdraw

Western Gunfight Challenge quickdraw

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates announced a major update today to their popular Western Gunfight Challenge game. A free upgrade is available to previous purchasers from the app store where they originally purchased the game. Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1 is available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.

Western Gunfight Challenge offers the excitement of western style gunfighting and target practice. The game features seven challenging levels with stationary and moving targets, single and double skeet shooting, and more.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr, with graphics and level design by Travis Mueller. Matt Campana created the music and excellent audio effects.

Details:
Seller: Magnin & Associates
Size 133.1 MB (iOS)
Category Games
Compatibility
iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod Touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 9.0 or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 12+
Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
Copyright ©2015-2022 Magnin & Associates

Price and Availability: $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the Apple App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from Google Play and a Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10/11 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).

The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse or controller. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.

For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

###

Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147 ext. 4
Company/Organization
Magnin & Associates
14650 Landmark Blvd #1212
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States
+1 972-378-4147
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Early in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 45 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software Copyright ©2022 Magnin & Associates.

Ed Magnin - Bio

More From This Author
Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1
Space Blaster Challenge v1.0
Forklift Warehouse Challenge v2.0
View All Stories From This Author