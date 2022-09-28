Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1
DALLAS, TX, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates announced a major update today to their popular Western Gunfight Challenge game. A free upgrade is available to previous purchasers from the app store where they originally purchased the game. Western Gunfight Challenge v1.1 is available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Western Gunfight Challenge offers the excitement of western style gunfighting and target practice. The game features seven challenging levels with stationary and moving targets, single and double skeet shooting, and more.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr, with graphics and level design by Travis Mueller. Matt Campana created the music and excellent audio effects.
Details:
Seller: Magnin & Associates
Size 133.1 MB (iOS)
Category Games
Compatibility
iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod Touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 9.0 or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 12+
Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
Copyright ©2015-2022 Magnin & Associates
Price and Availability: $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the Apple App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from Google Play and a Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10/11 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse or controller. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.
