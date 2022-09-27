Mountain Rose Herbs’ Fall Free Herbalism Project Virtual Event
Featuring Kiva Rose Hardin, Dr. Christopher Hobbs, and Heather LunaEUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is proud to present its 19th Free Herbalism Project (FHP), held virtually on Zoom Friday, October 14 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (PST). This free event is a celebration of herbal education, music, and community. Fall FHP speakers include esteemed herbalists Kiva Rose Hardin and Dr. Christopher Hobbs, with special guest emcee Heather Luna and music by Satori Bob.
Schedule and Presentation Topics
1:00 – An Introduction to Vitalist Medicine
Introduction with Heather Luna
1:15 – Satori Bob
Musical Guests
1:30 – The Enchanter’s Green: Vervain, Wood Betony, and St. John’s Wort
Kiva Rose Hardin
2:30 – Satori Bob
Musical Guests
2:45 – Herbs Are Not Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Christopher Hobbs
4:00 – Closing with Heather Luna
Register for the event to save your spot. If you're not able to log in day-of, you will receive an email with the recording. Please allow three weeks to receive the recording. Registration is now available: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/free-herbalism-project
About the speakers:
Kiva Rose Hardin is an herbalist, mythologist, author, and poet whose work is rooted in her relationship with plants, fungi, and the more than human world. She lectures and writes on the subjects of mythopoetic plant medicine, folk magic, folklore, animism, and psychology with an emphasis on fairy tale motifs, embodied enchantment, and the forest as archetype.
Dr. Christopher Hobbs is an internationally renowned herbalist and mycologist, licensed acupuncturist, herbal clinician, research scientist, consultant to the dietary supplement industry, expert witness, botanist, public speaker, and author of over 20 books and numerous articles with over 35 years of experience. He co-founded the only national professional herbal practitioner’s organization in the U.S., the American Herbalist Guild.
Clinical herbalist Heather Luna teaches full time at the ACORN School of Herbal Medicine and oversees the Medicine Garden outdoor learning classroom. She has held a private practice since 2002 and has instructed classes in Western Herbalism since 2006. Her clinical work emphasizes vitalist therapeutics with the use of herbs, nutrition, and Nature Cure practices.
Seasoned by 14 years of live performances, Satori Bob features tight arrangements, impeccable and passionate performances, and a loyal and growing following.
About Free Herbalism Project: In 2013, Mountain Rose Herbs created FHP as an ongoing series of free educational events featuring visiting herbalists. From aromatherapy, to wild foods, to herb walks to remedy-making, these free classes are one of the many ways Mountain Rose Herbs hopes to give back to herbalists and our local community. Learn more about FHP at https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/free-herbalism-project.
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
