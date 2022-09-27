Tuesday, September 27

Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn

Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means “be ready to leave.” “We’re going to be into a fire weather watch, which means increased fire activity throughout the next 72 hours,” [Incident commander Kevin] Griffey said. “We’ve brought in extra resources to deal with that increased activity for days and nights, we’ve got helicopters on standby … ready to come in. If the activity increases enough, we’ll order that up.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Snohomish County)

WA schools ask for more time to spend $2.6B in COVID relief

Superintendents across Washington state say deadlines to spend billions in federal education relief dollars risk cutting off key student supports just as they get off the ground. Washington K-12 schools have spent about half of $2.6 billion in combined relief, largely intended to help schools navigate immediate coronavirus-related challenges. Now as they look to the remaining $1.3 billion, administrators say they fear federal deadlines in 2025 will cut short projects addressing lost academic progress, student mental health and school air quality. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Lindsey Wasson)

Five things about covid we still don’t understand at our peril

Since a new coronavirus launched the global pandemic that has now killed more than 6.5 million people — 16 percent of them in the United States alone — scientists in record numbers have devoted themselves full time to unraveling its mysteries. In less than three years, researchers have published more than 200,000 studies about the virus and covid-19. That is four times the number of scientific papers written on influenza in the past century and more than 10 times the number written on measles. Still, the virus has kept many of its secrets, from how it mutates so rapidly to why it kills some while leaving others largely unscathed — mysteries that if solved might arm the world’s scientists with new strategies to curb its spread and guard against the next pandemic. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (CNS/AFP)

