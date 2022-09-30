Pierce County, Washington, Staff Reduces Workload with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Pierce County, WA, Procurement staff often worked weekends to keep up. They needed a time-saving digital procurement software. They needed new partner, OpenGov.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pierce County, WA, staff may work fewer weekends now that the County partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, on digital procurement software.
The Procurement team in Washington’s second-most populous County often worked weekends due to being short staffed. What’s more, staff often found themselves wasting time duplicating processes when using the County’s legacy Procurement software. Pierce County, located just south of Seattle, needed a time-saving solution that could handle the needs of the County that boasts nearly 1 million residents. The winning solution: OpenGov Procurement.
Now, Procurement staff will spend up to 75% less time writing RFPs and bids thanks to OpenGov Procurement’s automated solicitation development. The solution’s intuitive guided workflows will boost efficiency, giving staff more time to tackle higher priority initiatives. In addition, staff will be able to manage contracts proactively by tracking milestones and setting alerts for upcoming deadlines. The team and their suppliers will enjoy greater accessibility and the ability to collaborate within one centralized source.
Pierce County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
