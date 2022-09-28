City of St. Cloud, Florida, Exchanges Manual Processes for OpenGov Online Procurement Software
St. Cloud, FL, staff was using a cornucopia of time-wasting manual Procurement processes. See why they made the change to OpenGov online procurement software.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of St. Cloud, FL, was using a mix of manual tools throughout the Procurement process, and leaders knew they needed to make a change. As current users of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, they knew the best choice for a solution was OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.
Staff in St. Cloud, located on East Lake Tohopekaliga south of Orlando, had been using a blend of Excel, Word, and Adobe to carry out Procurement processes. Declaring it was time to adopt a modern process, they searched for an end-to-end solution that was user-friendly for staff and vendors. The Procurement Services Director was amazed by the capabilities of OpenGov Procurement during a demo. References from other Florida municipalities using the online procurement software confirmed that St. Cloud should make the investment.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will trade in manual processes for end-to-end workflow automation that encourages collaboration throughout City departments. Staff will spend significantly less time developing and managing solicitations thanks to OpenGov’s step-by-step guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. Plus, the City will be able to engage suppliers with an easier bidding process that will likely increase the number of bids the City receives. Vendors also will see time savings by receiving notifications and automated alerts and being able to message staff within the Vendor Portal.
The City of St. Cloud joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
