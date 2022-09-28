CallCabinet’s partnership with Telin brings compliance to 3CX clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms.
It’s important to us to only offer the best there is and CallCabinet fit the mold to provide seamless compliance call recording, quality assurance and unlimited voice analytics with their product.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin.
— Zack Lee, Telin Vice President
Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of 3CX SIP trunks, 3CX hosting, and SNOM/VTECH solutions, was an obvious choice. Telin has spent the better part of three decades amassing a reputation for delivering the same white-glove service their VARs, MSPs, and 3CX partners offer their enterprise and small business customers – but at the wholesale level.
Said Zack Lee, Vice President at Telin, “Our partners require solutions that work, without the hassle. It’s important to us to only offer the best there is and CallCabinet fit the mold to provide seamless compliance call recording, quality assurance and unlimited voice analytics with their product. It’s also easy to use, deploy, and sell – making it a clear leader in the compliance recording industry."
CallCabinet is the most comprehensive, cloud-native compliance call recording solution available and integrates seamlessly with all the major UC, PBX and telephony platforms. As such, CallCabinet is set to complete Telin’s offering to clients who operate in the world’s most heavily regulated industries.
John McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer at CallCabinet stated, “Businesses all over the world are currently adapting to the cloud revolution, each in its own unique way. Some organizations will keep to what they know, and some will do a complete switch of technologies to get where they want to be. It’s a natural process, and it’s why CallCabinet continues to make sure it seamlessly integrates with all the major technologies out there – making it easier for businesses to move to the cloud.”
CallCabinet invented cloud-native call recording and has a proven track record across many industries including financial services, automotive, healthcare and legal services. This track record is what informs its continuous enhancements, culminating in the most comprehensive solution available with a depth of compliance that exceeds all others.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet's compliance call recording, automated quality assurance and next-gen voice analytics modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) with full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet’s cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system and unified communications platform-agnostic.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
—-----------------------------
About Telin
Telin is a unique telecom company embracing a distinct distribution model: Telin can be the ONE partner you need to fulfill ALL the requirements for your unified communications technology and solutions offerings. Since our origin in 1991, Telin has amassed an outstanding reputation as a telecom solutions provider and preferred provider of 3CX SIP trunks, 3CX Hosting and IP phones/equipment. We offer VARs, MSPs and 3CX partners the same white-glove service they offer their enterprise and small business customers, but at the wholesale level. Our expertise is built upon 20 years of medical cloud hosting experience. We offer the potential to consolidate all the telecom infrastructure components you need to service and support your clients under ONE roof, backed by ONE exclusive and comprehensive SLA, and an unrivaled Partner Success Program.
—-----------------------------
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
+1 800.653.1389
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn