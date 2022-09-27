Global Fashion Collective x PFW S/S23: GFCⅡ *Designer Release*

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is so excited to be returning to France to host two runway showcases during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The second GFC x PFW showcase will occur on October 1st at 6:00pm, featuring four international designers from Canada and Mexico. GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.

Neithan Herbert is an eponymous label inspired by the designer’s Ecuadorean heritage and seeks to celebrate the diversity of Latin America. His mom dedicated 40 years of her life to promote the textile work of the local Ecuadorians around the world, opening her first store in Mexico where Herbert grew up. He continues in her footsteps with his latest ready-to-wear collection, “Stop Watering Dead Flowers.” This collection juxtaposes craft techniques with modernity, and combines it with the deconstruction of the traditional silhouettes. These garments are romantic, and Herbert uses fabrics to tell the story of a withering flower. - Neithan Herbert https://neithanherbert.com/

Widi’z Elegance is a Quebec-based womenswear label that creates one-of-a-kind gowns. These designs are show-stopping and abstract. Her work usually features bustling lengths of tulle, flouncy skirts and feminine silhouettes. Widi’z Elegance doesn’t shy away from use of colour or creativity in design. - Widi’z Elegance https://www.instagram.com/wiwa_blue/

Eduardo Ramos is an eponymous label created by a Mexico City-born and Vancouver-based designer. His work has been featured at Vancouver Fashion Week and in Vogue Korea. Ramos’ work is inspired by nature and his forever muse, his mother. He will be presenting his latest collection “Motus,” which revolves around the beauty of a garment’s organic movements. Through highly curated fabrics, he mixes tailoring with softness to convey the power behind motion. Ramos hopes this collection will evoke a reaction in his viewers. - Eduardo Ramos https://eduardo-ramos.com/

Narciza Severa is a Mexican womenswear label that creates stunning formal gowns. Their brand embodies avant-garde design, glamorous dressing and a confident attitude. Narciza Severa hopes to capture the needs and tastes of today's woman, empowering her to own her environment and life and be the protagonist of her story. - Narciza Severa https://www.instagram.com/narciza_severa/

