New Wire Marine expanding operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, today announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $1.8 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2010, New Wire Marine delivers American-made, professional-grade marine products, offering an assortment of custom-made marine switch panels, electrical distribution panels, gauge and meter panels, and other marine-grade electrical necessities. The company provides engineered, customizable and affordable products to customers worldwide.

Located at Dorchester Industrial Park in North Charleston, New Wire Marine is adding an 8,000-square-foot warehouse at its site to accommodate company growth and production. The expansion will more than double the current production floor size, allowing for more computer numerical control (CNC) machinery and increased production capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the New Wire Marine team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

"This expansion is an exciting next step in our journey to dominate our industry. It will allow us to increase capacity, build even better dash panels and hire more incredible people right here in Dorchester County, S.C. I can't wait to see what the next few years bring!"-New Wire Marine President Eric Steele

“We are delighted to see a homegrown company like New Wire Marine continue to expand in our state. South Carolina has the assets for businesses to succeed, and this announcement goes to show that our efforts are paying off in a big way.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“With our state’s ideal location and talented workforce, companies like New Wire Marine are finding continued success. We’re proud that New Wire Marine is growing in Dorchester County and appreciate the company’s continued commitment to South Carolina.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Dorchester County congratulates New Wire Marine on their expansion, and we thank them for their ongoing confidence and investment in Dorchester County. New Wire Marine plays an important role in serving the boating and marine industry, and we wish them continued success for the future."-Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn

