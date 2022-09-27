Burgum reopens public input period for Red Tape Reduction Working Group until Oct. 10

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that due to demand, the public input period for the recently announced Red Tape Reduction Working Group is being reopened and will accept ideas from citizens through Oct. 10, 2022.

Burgum issued an executive order on Aug. 18 creating the Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.

The initial public input period closed Sept. 5 but has now been reopened based on feedback from the public and state-level boards and commissions. Burgum announced at the Greater North Dakota Chamber Policy Summit today that members of the public may continue to submit their ideas through Oct. 10 via the Governor’s Office website.

In addition to accepting public input, the working group is collaborating across all cabinet agencies and participating non-cabinet agencies to review regulations, restrictions, requirements, red tape and policy that has become outdated, burdensome and inefficient.

The working group will review recommendations for changes to the North Dakota Century Code and state Administrative Code and prepare a comprehensive Red Tape Reduction Act for consideration by the 68th Legislative Assembly in 2023.