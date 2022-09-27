Submit Release
ADVISER Validation SPED Exit Errors

In an effort to assist districts in submitting accurate data, the Office of Special Education has sent emails notifying Districts of ADVISER error(s) that need to be corrected.

The ADVISER Validation collection can be accessed through the NDE portal. To find your SPED errors in the ADVISER Validation collection please follow these instructions. (If assistance is needed to obtain access to the ADVISER Validation collection, please contact your Superintendent or email the NDE Service Desk at ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org.)

**Exiting errors from SY2021-2022 must be fixed prior to October 1st. Data will be locked at midnight on Oct 2nd and not editable after this time.

If you have questions, please contact the appropriate resource:

SPED Data:
Part B – Jaime Chambers Jamie.l.chambers@nebraska.gov
Part C – Cole Johnson cole.johnson@nebraska.gov

ADVISER Validation:  ADVISERHelp@Nebraskacloud.org

SRS: srshelp@esucc.org

Questions regarding your Student Information Systems (SIS) should be directed to your SIS Help Desk.

ADVISER Resources

