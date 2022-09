To all area medial outlets from VSP Derby.

VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash.

No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will be

provided when they become available.

Sgt Ferrier Derby VSP

802-334-8881

Case# 22a5004383