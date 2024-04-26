VSP News Release-Incident // CASE#: 24B4002190 & 24B4002422 // Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4002190 & 24B4002422
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: Multiple
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations in Rutland County, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child
ACCUSED: Robert J. Beaulieu SR
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT
VICTIM 1 - juvenile female
VICTIM 2 - juvenile female
VICTIM 3 - juvenile female
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families began an investigation on 4-9-2022 after mandated reporters notified police/DCF that Robert J. Beaulieu SR was suspected of sexual contact with adolescent female family / household members. After an investigation and identification of 3 victims, Beaulieu SR. was arrested and charged with the above offense and was flash cited to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 4-26-2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-26-24 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
If anyone wishes to share additional information, please contact:
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101