RE: VSP News Release-Incident // CASE#: 24B4002190 & 24B4002422 // Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child

Correction: investigation began on 4-9-2024, not 4-9-2022.

From: Robson, Jesse via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, April 25, 2024 7:27 PM

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4002190 & 24B4002422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: Multiple

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations in Rutland County, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd / Lascivious Conduct with a child

ACCUSED: Robert J. Beaulieu SR

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

VICTIM 1 - juvenile female

VICTIM 2 - juvenile female

VICTIM 3 - juvenile female

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police and Department for Children and Families began an investigation on 4-9-2022 after mandated reporters notified police/DCF that Robert J. Beaulieu SR was suspected of sexual contact with adolescent female family / household members. After an investigation and identification of 3 victims, Beaulieu SR. was arrested and charged with the above offense and was flash cited to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 4-26-2024.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-26-24 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

If anyone wishes to share additional information, please contact:

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101