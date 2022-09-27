COVID-19 Daily Update 9-27-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 27, 2022, there are currently 1,233 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,402 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Boone County, an 87-year old male from Boone County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Putnam County.

“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff, and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to battle COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please help alleviate the stress on the healthcare system by getting vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (68), Boone (25), Braxton (2), Brooke (8), Cabell (50), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (1), Fayette (29), Gilmer (1), Grant (8), Greenbrier (26), Hampshire (15), Hancock (19), Hardy (9), Harrison (58), Jackson (6), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (108), Lewis (5), Lincoln (9), Logan (32), Marion (37), Marshall (16), Mason (19), McDowell (16), Mercer (82), Mineral (19), Mingo (23), Monongalia (51), Monroe (12), Morgan (11), Nicholas (18), Ohio (30), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (2), Preston (26), Putnam (33), Raleigh (63), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (13), Summers (7), Taylor (32), Tucker (7), Tyler (2), Upshur (21), Wayne (24), Webster (5), Wetzel (11), Wirt (0), Wood (46), Wyoming (39). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​