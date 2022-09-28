Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,787 in the last 365 days.

Calgary Living Labs to test continuous methane monitoring technology at a municipal landfill

A Qube Technologies device monitoring for methane emissions at Calgary Living Labs site

Qube Technologies Continuous Monitoring

Qube Axon Methane Sensor

Qube Axon Device

Qube Logo

Qube Logo

Calgary companies like Qube are leading the way in developing groundbreaking solutions to address climate change”
— Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New technology, designed to detect and locate methane emissions, is now being tested at a Calgary municipal landfill, sponsored by The City of Calgary Living Labs program.

The City of Calgary's Living Labs program supports technology development in Calgary through the availability of public spaces, transportation corridors, and land that can be used for technology research and testing of innovative solutions. Qube Technologies, a Calgary technology company devoted to helping companies and jurisdictions detect, measure, and reduce methane emissions, is testing its technology at one of these locations.

"Calgary companies like Qube are leading the way in developing groundbreaking solutions to address climate change,” says Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “This collaboration is an excellent example of how Living Labs collaborates with local entrepreneurs to test their cutting-edge solutions in a real-world scenario, that can then be applied around the world.”

Qube Technologies builds devices that detect methane and other types of emissions directly at their source. When the system detects methane, it uses artificial intelligence to tell operators how much gas is there and where the gas is coming from. This real-time information helps companies find and fix leaks faster, preventing greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

Although methane is four times less prevalent in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, it has a much higher warming potential over a 20-year time period. Canada's energy industry, with its de facto headquarters in Calgary, is under immense pressure to reduce its share of the estimated 570 million tonnes of methane the world emits each year. Recent regulations, requiring operators to report on their emissions with more detail and transparency, are resulting in the birth of new technologies and services devoted to methane reduction.

Today, there are a handful of companies like Qube, founded and operating in Calgary, who are focused on reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. From detecting methane to certifying sustainably produced gas, these companies are hiring and reskilling former energy industry employees to apply their expertise to solve big societal problems. Calgary’s new emissions reduction sector is providing world class opportunities for Calgary knowledge workers, in a growing space of global importance.

"Qube is proud to be headquartered in Calgary," said Qube CEO Alex MacGregor. "The city and its workers are an ideal fit for companies like Qube to grow, and we look forward to expanding business further as the world looks to eliminate methane emissions and other greenhouse gases."

About Living Labs
City of Calgary Living Labs supports increased economic diversification and jobs for Calgarians. It helps entrepreneurs bring big ideas to fruition, support investment in our local economy, and make Calgary more business friendly. Some exciting experiments have already launched around Calgary, as The City works with industry and researchers to support their needs.

About Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based environmental surveillance technology company. Their mission is to help primary industries cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators throughout the world and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Learn more at www.qubeiot.com.

Jeremy Greene
www.qubeiot.com
email us here

You just read:

Calgary Living Labs to test continuous methane monitoring technology at a municipal landfill

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.