Generation180 and Veloz launch “National Going Electric Pledge Campaign” to accelerate widespread EV adoption
EINPresswire.com/ -- National nonprofits Generation180 and Veloz are partnering to dramatically increase electric car adoption with the new National Going Electric Pledge Campaign. The campaign encourages individuals across the country to pledge to make their next car, truck, or SUV electric in order to accelerate broad awareness and support for electric vehicle (EV) driving and purchase intent.
“We've seen a dramatic increase in public interest in electric vehicles, yet they still only represent a small percentage of the overall US market,” said Stuart Gardner, Director of Generation180’s Electrify Your Ride program. “Electric vehicles should top the list for American drivers. They are more fun to drive, require less maintenance and cost less over time than gas cars, and they’re better for the environment. Electric car owners are becoming the mainstream car buyer.”
Through public-private collaboration, public engagement and innovative awareness campaigns like “Myth Busting Myths,” Veloz engages their membership to inspire, educate and empower people to choose an EV for their next car purchase, rental or rideshare. Veloz members come from key EV sectors and Fortune 500 companies, public agencies and nonprofits, that are uniquely able to accelerate the shift to electric cars.
“Through strategic collaborations like the ‘National Going Electric Pledge’ campaign, Generation180 and Veloz are inspiring people to choose an EV for their next car purchase, rental or rideshare. There is no better time for us to bust EV myths,” said Josh D. Boone, executive director of Veloz. “A lot of consumers are EV-curious, but a knowledge gap has led to myths that cause them to hesitate. This national pledge and Veloz’s myth-busting campaign give consumers the shopping tools they need to go electric.”
The multi-year campaign led by Generation180 and Veloz will include paid media and influencer activation in order to inspire the broadest possible audience to make their next car, truck, or SUV electric. Research shows while there is general awareness of electric vehicles, purchase consideration and intent remains a challenge. The National Going Electric Pledge campaign will help Americans make the switch to electric.
“Despite EV demand outpacing supply, consumers can still send a powerful message to the auto industry, legislators, and everyday folks by pledging to make their next new or used car purchase an EV – whether that’s next week or next year,” said Wendy Philleo, executive director of Generation180.
Transportation is the leading source of climate-harming carbon emissions. But driving electric can reduce those emissions by up to 67%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Even in states where the electricity grid is powered predominantly by coal, EVs are still the cleaner option.
There is ample room for growth in the developing electric vehicle market with sales in the United States remaining only a small fraction of the total number of passenger vehicles sales (approximately 3.2% of 2021’s total 15 million new car sales).
Consumer interest combined with new federal and state investment in prolific EV charging infrastructure, tax rebates, and incentives are helping to significantly boost EV momentum.
For more information about the National Going Electric Pledge Campaign, please visit https://generation180.org/going-electric-pledge/.
About Generation180
Generation180 is a national, nonprofit headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. We seek to inspire and equip
individuals to act on clean energy. One of our key programs is the Electrify Your Ride (EYR) campaign, which
educates everyday consumers on the benefits of EVs. It is supported by our “Going Electric Pledge'' for which
we have already received over 11,000 signatures since launching in Sept. 2019. Generation180’s goal is to
popularize and normalize EVs by: 1) mobilizing EV owner ambassadors, 2) organizing outreach and
educational events, 3) employing creative communications, and 4) focusing on local and regional media outlets
for storytelling.
About Veloz
Veloz, a nonprofit organization made up of a high-powered, diverse board and members from the public and
private sectors, is the power behind Electric For All. From Opposites Attract, to Kicking Gas with Arnold
Schwarzenegger, to 40 Million Reasons to Go Electric with Mark Ruffalo and Chloe Bennet, and now the Myths
Busting Myths campaign with Eric André, the “Electric For All” campaign is the nation’s largest, long-lasting,
multi-sectoral and brand-inclusive public awareness campaign that empowers people to choose an EV for their
next car purchase, rental, or rideshare.
