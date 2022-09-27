SIMPLY Fashion Island Returned for StyleWeekOC in Newport Beach Featuring Top Fashion Notables & Celebrity Panelists

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth year, SIMPLY returned to Orange County for a chic afternoon at Fashion Island, celebrating all things fashion and beauty for StyleWeekOC®. Featured speakers included such as Erin & Sara Foster (Founders of Favorite Daughter), supermodels Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes (Creators of JoJa), Catt Sadler, Jade Roper Tolbert, Kaitlynn Carter, James Aguiar, Katrina Scott, DWTS’ Sharna Burgess, Jessica Hall, Vanessa Simmons, Sara Aplanalp, Nicole Chavez and more plus SIMPLY founder Sarah Boyd.

The events on September 17th, 2022 featured panels, shopping parties and guest appearances:

JoJa (Jasmine Tookes & Josephine Skriver) in-store appearance at The General Store for their JoJa pop-up

Favorite Daughter (Sara & Erin Foster) in-store appearance at Anthropologie

Keynote - Joja -(Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, moderated by Catt Sadler)

Fashion Panel (Nicole Chavez, Vanessa Simmons, Kaitlynn Carter, moderated by Sara Aplanalp)

Content Creator Panel (Sharna Burgess, Katrina Scott, Jade Roper moderated by Jessica Hall)

Headlining Keynote- Foster Sisters (Sara & Erin Foster, moderated by James Aguiar)


Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC® celebrated the best in Orange County style on Saturday, September 17th in Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Presented by SIMPLY, the definitive style experience included panel discussions with highly acclaimed experts and influencers in fashion and beauty and in-store parties showcasing the season’s top trends.


ABOUT SIMPLY:
At SIMPLY, we are all about connecting the dots. What began as an agency specializing in events and brand collaborations founded by Sarah Boyd, SIMPLY has transformed into a global force that joins together industry leaders and hopefuls. Through our flagship fashion & beauty conferences and online courses, we bring together fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurial mavens to network, inspire, and learn from one another. With our SIMPLY Digital Network, we assist brands with influencer marketing campaigns and work with our roster of celebrity bloggers in the digital sphere on media strategy, brand partnerships, and content creation. In both the digital and the real world, SIMPLY strives to bring people together in a kind environment and provide everyone with the tools to thrive in the fashion & beauty industry.


Photo credit: Getty Images

