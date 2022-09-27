SIMPLY Fashion Island Returned for StyleWeekOC in Newport Beach Featuring Top Fashion Notables & Celebrity Panelists
Favorite Daughter founders Sara and Erin Foster host the keynote fashion panel at SIMPLY Fashion Island for StyleWeekOC moderated by James Aguiar
SIMPLY Founder Sarah Boyd with Supermodels Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes for Keynote Panel moderated by Catt Sadler
All Star Line Up: Speakers Sara & Erin Foster, Jasmine Tookes & Josephine Skriver, Sharna Burgess, Kaitlynn Carter, Nicole Chavez, Catt Sadler, and more.
The events on September 17th, 2022 featured panels, shopping parties and guest appearances:
JoJa (Jasmine Tookes & Josephine Skriver) in-store appearance at The General Store for their JoJa pop-up
Favorite Daughter (Sara & Erin Foster) in-store appearance at Anthropologie
Keynote - Joja -(Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, moderated by Catt Sadler)
Fashion Panel (Nicole Chavez, Vanessa Simmons, Kaitlynn Carter, moderated by Sara Aplanalp)
Content Creator Panel (Sharna Burgess, Katrina Scott, Jade Roper moderated by Jessica Hall)
Headlining Keynote- Foster Sisters (Sara & Erin Foster, moderated by James Aguiar)
Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC® celebrated the best in Orange County style on Saturday, September 17th in Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Presented by SIMPLY, the definitive style experience included panel discussions with highly acclaimed experts and influencers in fashion and beauty and in-store parties showcasing the season’s top trends.
ABOUT SIMPLY:
At SIMPLY, we are all about connecting the dots. What began as an agency specializing in events and brand collaborations founded by Sarah Boyd, SIMPLY has transformed into a global force that joins together industry leaders and hopefuls. Through our flagship fashion & beauty conferences and online courses, we bring together fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurial mavens to network, inspire, and learn from one another. With our SIMPLY Digital Network, we assist brands with influencer marketing campaigns and work with our roster of celebrity bloggers in the digital sphere on media strategy, brand partnerships, and content creation. In both the digital and the real world, SIMPLY strives to bring people together in a kind environment and provide everyone with the tools to thrive in the fashion & beauty industry.
For more information, and to attend next year's events, please visit:
https://www.simply-inc.com/fashion-island-2022
Photo credit: Getty Images
BIANCA BUCARAM
The Influence
+1 713-898-6552
email us here