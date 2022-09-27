Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy – The Secret Weapon of Athletes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Athletes worldwide are becoming more wary of drug treatments and are pushing the boundaries to find safer solutions to their existing medical conditions or to boast their performance.
Oxify Ltd, is a growing network of non-invasive Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HbOT) centres across the UK.
The technique is used to increase the healing rate of damaged tissues. In this treatment, the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure. Thus, the oxygen-carrying blood helps to fight bacteria and other unwanted hosts in the body by promoting healing.
At Oxify they use their (HbOT) therapy to treat sports injuries, from acute traumatic injury to muscle contusions and ankle sprains. It treats joint, ligament, and tendon injuries reducing the recovery time significantly.
Hyperbaric oxygen does not just help speed up recovery but assists in aiding and improving sports endurance and performance, enhancing energy levels, aiding recovery and expediting healing after injuries, up to 50%.
(HbOT) has been clinically proven to speed up recovery after an injury, up to 50%, thus promoting pain relief too.
Some sports stars who have used hyperbaric oxygen therapy include Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah, Neymar da Silva Santos, Michael Phelps, and LeBron James.
The use of hyperbaric chambers by sporting professionals is no new craze, and awareness is increasing in care, recovery and wellbeing every day. The use of (HbOT) is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% year on year by 2025.
Oxify brings the power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to the masses empowering everyone to feel stronger and healthier in a way that improves their quality of living. With its vast range of beneficial properties, Oxify is here to provide you with a strategy for long-term health and well-being.
Oxify now has three centres in the North of England. In Retford Nottingham, Leeds and now the latest to open in Manchester.
Sarah Todd, who runs the Oxify centres in Leeds, Manchester and Retford, says, “the effects of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy are cumulative – the more sessions you have, the more benefit you will see. But some patients feel a difference after just one session. As well as easing arthritis and joint pain, the treatment is useful to help people with migraine and headache symptoms, sports injuries, and long covid and skin afflictions. And the treatment has also helped those with dementia and Alzheimers.”
A testimonial from a member, who started to see massive benefits, was Chris, a footballer, who said,
"I had three sessions of HbOT ahead of an important football match. After my fitness sessions before the game, I felt like I had more energy due to the HbOT and didn't have my usual recovery aches.
The match took place in 30 degrees heat, following which I would expect to feel tired and would take me a couple of days to recover. However, I felt ready to continue my usual sport the day after the match.
Sarah – the therapist- was very friendly; from start to finish, she's with you all the way, explaining everything and ensuring you're alright and looked after. The treatment room is a lovely, clean, and bright environment where your privacy is assured." Chris.
