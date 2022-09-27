Natural Gas Line Installation Scheduled on U.S. Highway 18 Near Canton

For Immediate Release: Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Contact: Brian VanDam, Transportation Project Manager, 605-367-4970

CANTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Northern Natural Gas will be installing a new natural gas line and removing an old line on U.S. Highway 18, four miles west of Canton. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, with the excavation of the old line and the installation of bypass lines and line stop equipment.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures and guided through the work zone by the use of flaggers and digital message boards. Lane closures will only exist while workers are present from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and traffic will return to normal lane configuration when work is completed for the day. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The anticipated overall completion date for this project is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

