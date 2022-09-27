Sound Payments Introduces In-store POS Solutions for C-stores and Stations at NACS 2022

Sound POS Devices

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, the software and hardware provider of Sound Easy Pump™ for the petroleum industry, will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022 -- the leading global trade association for advancing convenience and fuel retailing.

Sound POS™ provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for C-Stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.

“With our EMV pump solution proven and installed at stations, Sound POS is a natural next addition to our petro product line,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Stores can operate their business more efficiently by managing inventory, pricing, payroll, sales by device, and consumer shopping trends from a PC, tablet or mobile device via the cloud portal.”

Sound POS™ can run as an independent in-store point-of-sale or as a semi-integrated terminal that connects to an existing POS solution. In addition to being a primary device for C-stores, Sound POS can also be used as a secondary device for in-store purchase overflow for non-fuel purchases, allowing owners to negotiate lower processing fees.

Unlike other point-of-sale solutions that require new hardware purchases to utilize software updates, Sound POS automatically adds new feature upgrades and compliance updates to its devices. Store owners and resellers can also move hardware to new locations without having to purchase a new device, adding to its affordability and flexibility in the retail store arena.

Sound Easy Pump™ is known in the petroleum industry as a simple-to-install and cost-effective option for updating pumps to accept EMV at stations and Sound POS™ allows for the same ease and affordability for C-Stores and retail locations. Sound Payments works with resellers, referral partners and installers to get Sound Easy Pump and Sound POS to the customer with maximum ease and low downtime.

Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that quickly and cost-effectively enables EMV at the pump. It supports contactless payments via card tap or NFC, MSR, EMV chip & PIN, and features QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, and remote key injection. Sound Easy Pump is one third of the cost of comparable options in the market and does not have requirements such as replacing an in-store POS system or merchant processing provider.

Sound Payments provides 24/7 technical support and unparalleled service. Store owners are not burdened by expensive service calls or delays in parts, which minimizes down time and any inconvenience to customers.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.

