Northern Field Troop Weekly Report for 9/19 to 9/24

While patrolling Main Street in Springfield on 9/23/2022, Tr. Dwelley conducted a stop on a flatbed tow truck for speeding. The driver, Zacharee Tomilson 23 y/o of Lincoln was found to have a revoked license status. Tr. Dwelley summonsed Zacharee for OAR class D and the owner of the tow truck was warned for permitting unlawful use. The vehicle was picked up by the owner.

While parked off Rt. 6 in the town of Lee on 9/23/2022, Tr. Dwelley noticed a vehicle driving by and recognized the driver as Michael Hill 37 y/o of Springfield. Tr. Dwelley knew Michael’s license was suspended for several reasons as he had just charged Michael for OAS less than one month prior. Tr. Dwelley conducted a stop on the vehicle, summonsed Michael for OAS class E and towed the vehicle.

On 9/22/2022, Tr. Creamer was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian on the interstate north walking in the breakdown lane. Tr. Creamer located the subject Lloyd Lanfair 41 y/o of Michigan. Tr. Creamer was advised that Lanfair had been warned twice in the last couple days for walking on I-95 in the Bangor area. Tr. Creamer arrested Lanfair for Trespassing and took him to Penobscot County Jail

On 9/20/2022, Sgt. Bustard arrested Mason Fortier (22) of Baring on an extraditable arrest warrant out of New Hampshire for Violation of Protection Order and Stalking. Fortier was transported to the Washington County jail in Machias without incident.

On 9/21/2022, Tr. Haverly Johndro responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash on the Dexter Rd. in Garland. Timothy Ferrar, 37 y/o of Harmony was driving on the Dexter Rd. in Garland. Rodney Scott, 63 y/o of Garland was standing in the road in an attempt to direct traffic for farm equipment that was being moved across the road. Ferrar struck Scott in the roadway. Glare from the sun was found to be a major contributing factor in the crash. Scott was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to live.

On 9/18/2022, Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Carmel on a pickup truck for an inspection sticker violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dale Small II, 32 y/o of Lagrange. During the course of the stop, it was discovered that Small’s license was suspended. Small was issued a summons for OAS and the vehicle was towed.

On 9/18/2022, Cpl. Dube and Sgt. Bustard responded to the railroad bed on Rt. 2 in Greenbush after PCSO had been involved with a pursuit with a motorcycle, and the operator had fled into the woods. A K9 track was conducted, and K9 Odin located a helmet and riding gloves belonging to the operator. The track continued for several miles through the woods and crossed a creek. During the track, K9 Odin located the suspects pants, riding jacket, riding pants, a sweatshirt and a rolled-up dollar bill with a lighter (at different points throughout the track). K9 Odin brought the team to the area of the Cardville Rd. where the track was lost. Information was obtained by a citizen that a man in his underwear had been seen coming out of the woods and getting into a vehicle in the area about 30-40 minutes before. The suspect was not immediately located. Items located by K9 Odin were collected as evidence. Anyone with information should contact police at 207-973-3700 X9. The investigation continues.

On 9/24/2022, Cpl. Dube was driving on Hammond St. in Bangor when he observed two people dragging an unconscious male across the street. The subjects were yelling for someone to call 911. Cpl. Dube stopped in the parking lot of Leadbetters and rendered aid. The subject was experiencing an opioid overdose, and bystanders had given a dose of Narcan. The single dose had been ineffective so Cpl. Dube issued another dose to the male and gave sternum rubs. The subject regained consciousness as EMS arrived.

On 9/24/2022, Tr. Bean investigated a violation of a protection order where Johanna Cooley, 40 y/o of Harmony had violated a protection order. Cooley had stopped to get fuel at Ollie’s Market and thereby violated an order protecting Jessica Fillmore, 38 y/o of Levant. Cooley was located by Cpl. Dube in Bangor and arrested. Cooley was transported to PCJ.

On 9/19/2022, Tr. Steven Mahon responded to a harassment complaint in Sullivan where Michael Soule, 66, reported that his estranged wife Melinda Soule, 64, was harassing him. Melinda denied the accusations and was warned for harassment.

On 9/19/2022, Tr. Steven Mahon responded to a late report domestic assault where the complainant reported that Jose Edgardo Torres Garcia, 34, had grabbed her by the face and threatened her with a knife two days prior while along I-95 in Penobscot County. Tr. Mahon worked with Tr. Josh Lander and the Maine State Police Tactical Team and located Jose the following day and arrested him for domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon. Jose was also in possession of over 44 grams of cocaine during the time of his arrest.

On 9/23/2022, Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor responded to Jonesport for a report that internet-based cameras were stolen from a season residence. Cpl. Taylor was able to identify the suspect as Scott Rackliff, 43 of Jonesport, and located him a short time later and arrested him for theft by unauthorized taking (Class C) and also summonsed him for criminal trespassing. This was elevated to a felony due to Rackliff’s criminal history.

On 9/21/2022, Tr. Kim Sawyer summonsed Diana Howell (54) of Crawford for operating with a suspended registration after a traffic stop for speed on Rt. 9, Alexander.

On 9/22/2022, Tr. Plaisted was advised of a welfare check at 160 Wolfeboro Road. The Trooper spoke with Bobby Therriault, 44, of Bangor and learned he had an active felony warrant out of Penobscot County for $2500. Bobby was arrested on the warrant without incident and transported to PCJ in Bangor.

On 9/20/2022, Tr. Ramp was providing lights for a stranded motorist being loaded onto a tow truck on I-95. Tr. Ramp observed a vehicle go by in the right lane and almost struck the tow truck driver, causing him to jump onto the flatbed to avoid injury. Tr. Ramp took off after the vehicle. Tr. Ramp quickly caught up to the vehicle and observed poor operation. Tr. Ramp stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Kimberly Shahan, 31 of Etna. As a result of the investigation Tr. Ramp placed Shahan under arrest for OUI. Shahan took a breath test and was summonsed for OUI alcohol.

On 9/21/2022, Tr. Ramp was dispatched to a traffic complaint called in by Leighton bus company. They stated while the school bus was stopped with their red lights on and stop sign out to pick up a child for school, a vehicle passed them. Tr. Ramp retrieved video from the bus and the suspect is Judson Walden, 28 of Levant. Tr. Ramp also learned that Walden is suspended. Tr. Ramp is still trying to make contact with Walden. The investigation is ongoing.

On 9/24/2022, Tr. Rose and Tr. Chapman located and arrested Wayne Hutchinson (50) of Ellsworth. Wayne had an outstanding warrant for Theft by Unauthorized Taking and Transfer and Criminal Conspiracy. He was held at the Hancock County Jail on a $1000 cash bail.

On 9/21/2022, Tr. Chapman was patrolling the area of Castine when received a report of people doing burnouts and making a lot of noise near the intersection of the Shore Road and the Castine Road. Tr. Chapman found a truck doing “donuts” in the intersection upon his arrival. A motor vehicle stop resulted in the operator, Zachary Johnson (21) of Castine, being arrested for operating under the influence. He was brought to the Hancock County Jail where he was found to be over the legal limit.

On 9/18/2022, Tr. Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Harrington due to the operator displaying a 2020 certification of inspection. As a result of the investigation, it was determined Jose Romano Feliciano (35) of Harrington was operating without a license. He was summonsed roadside, and he found a ride home.

On 9/18/2022, Tr. Rose was patrolling the area of Wyman Road in Milbridge. Tr. Rose observed a vehicle pass him with multiple motor vehicle defects and it was not displaying a certification of inspection. Tr. Rose conducted a motor vehicle stop and discovered the driver, Kaleb Rodriguez-Ortiz (28) of Steuben was operating after suspension. He was summonsed roadside.

On 9/17/2022, Tr. Rose responded to a single vehicle PI crash in Cooper. Emily Greene (19) of Bangor, left the roadway and went into a ditch after missing a turn in her travels. She tried to make the turn, but the vehicle slid across the intersection and drove into the ditch. She had minor injuries after hitting her head on the windshield. Her significant other owned the vehicle, and he was the passenger. Takota Larkin (24) of Bangor was summonsed for failing to provide proof of insurance.