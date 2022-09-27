Submit Release
Spooky New Scratch-Off Games

Jackpots creeping higher

JACKSON, MISS. – They’re creepy, and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. They’re all together ooky. Just in time for the Halloween season, The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game will be available in Mississippi Lottery retailers beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The top prize for the $5 game is $100,000, and all the old favorites are there – Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and Grandmama, Thing, Cousin Itt and Lurch. Just match the “spooky” numbers to the “creepy” numbers to win and reveal a potion bottle to double the prize. Find a bat under the bonus spot to win the bonus prize.

Additionally, a $2 game and a new $20 game will accompany The Addams Family Fortune’s debut in October.

$2—Fast Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $15,000.

$5—The Addams Family Fortune*: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.03. Win up to $100,000.

$20—$400,000 Multiplier Mania: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.96. Win up to $400,000.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to an estimated $325 million with a cash value of $172.4 million; while the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball® drawing has reached an estimated $300 million with a cash value of $159.2 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $82,000.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY © 1964-1966 Orion. THE ADDAMS FAMILYTM Tee and Charles Addams Foundation. © 2022 MGM. ARR

###

