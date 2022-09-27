Censinet Launches New Cybersecurity Service Exclusively for American Hospital Association Members
Partnership Makes Cloud-based Support for Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) with Benchmarking Freely Available to AHA Members
The Censinet offering makes it easier for our members, regardless of size or budget, to deploy HICP and reduce the cyber risks that threaten patient safety and care delivery.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of risk management solutions for healthcare, today announced a new Cybersecurity Service exclusively available to AHA members designed to help healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) protect patient safety, operations, and data from healthcare’s top five cybersecurity threats. Delivered as Censinet RiskOps™ for HICP, the solution streamlines and automates implementation of Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) with an easy-to-use and powerful workflow, compliance, reporting, and benchmarking solution. With Censinet RiskOps™ for HICP, AHA member organizations can demonstrate that they have adopted strong “recognized cybersecurity practices” in the event of a security incident and an OCR audit.
— John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the AHA
“Censinet and AHA both support the goal of enabling the healthcare field with the means to protect patient safety and care delivery from cyber threats, regardless of size or stature,” stated Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “This new offering gives all providers – physician practices, rural centers, community hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and post-acute care facilities – the ability to easily and affordably reduce cyber risk with the appropriate level of cyber hygiene and controls.”
“We’re excited to support Censinet, an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider, in providing this new offering for our membership,” said John Riggi, national advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the AHA. “This offering makes it easier for our members, regardless of size or budget, to deploy HICP and reduce the cyber risks that threaten patient safety and care delivery.”
The publication of the HHS 405(d) HICP in 2019 outlined a healthcare-specific approach to cybersecurity. Created in partnership with public and private organizations across the healthcare industry, HICP provides “practical, understandable, implementable, industry-led, and consensus-based voluntary cybersecurity guidelines to cost-effectively reduce cybersecurity risks” for “health care organizations of varying sizes.” To achieve this, HICP focuses on the five most prevalent cybersecurity threats and ten cybersecurity practices that address those threats.
On January 5, 2021, Congress passed Public Law 116-321 which amended the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to consider certain recognized security practices of covered entities and business associates such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework and HICP when making certain determinations regarding enforcement fines, corrective actions, or length of audit period. To comply with PL 116-321, HDO’s must have “adequately demonstrated that it had, for not less than the previous 12 months, recognized security practices in place” in the event of a cybersecurity incident.
Censinet RiskOps™ for HICP delivers workflows that guide healthcare organizations through an internal self-assessment that maps directly to the 405(d) HICP documentation. It automatically generates a report that shows the implementation and coverage of HICP, and support of PL 116-321, over time. Key capabilities include:
● HICP-based questionnaires aligned to organization size
● Automated generation and tracking of findings and remediations
● Evidence capture to demonstrate best practice adoption
● Report generation for Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office for Civil Rights (OCR), and cyber insurance carriers
● Assessment and reporting segmentation for evaluating regional or practice area risk exposure
● Executive dashboard that reports on overall cyber posture and HICP coverage
● Peer benchmarking of HICP coverage and cybersecurity program insights
Censinet is an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider for Cyber Firm Risk Management and Information Governance and Cyber Risk Assessment, Privacy and HIPAA Compliance.
Availability
Censinet RiskOps for HICP is freely available now for all AHA members. For more information, please visit https://www.censinet.com/riskops-platform/hicp. To receive free access, sign up at: https://www.censinet.com/censinet-riskops-for-hicp-demo-request/.
About Censinet
Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 (617) 221-6875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn