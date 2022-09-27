Caring For Others Activates the Caring Convoy in Preparation for Hurricane Ian in Florida
Atlanta-based non-profit preparing shipments of food, water, supplies, and financial support for those who will be impacted by the looming storm
The Caring Convoy is always ready to help those impacted by a natural disaster. It doesn’t matter where or when."”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, is activating their Caring Convoy to send several trucks full of food, water, and cleaning supplies to Florida and South Georgia to aid those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades. As Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caring Convoy is being immediately activated to be ready to help those in the storm’s path.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
“Hurricane Ian is projected to hit communities who have already lost so much to previous years’ storms,” said Richmond-Shockley. “Caring For Others and the Caring Convoy support those most in need whenever disaster strikes. For those already suffering from poverty and truly desperate to receive our assistance, we cannot let those already struggling face further challenges without our assistance.“
Established by Caring for Others, Inc. to serve those impacted by natural disasters, the Caring Convoy partners with organizations across the country and around the globe to help those in need when natural disasters wipe out essential services.
“The Caring Convoy is always ready to help those impacted by a natural disaster,” said Richmond-Shockley. “It doesn’t matter where or when. What matters is getting relief funds and supplies in the hands of those who are suffering.”
To make a donation to the Caring Convoy or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit https://caring4others.org/hurricane-disaster-relief/.
