Explore Best Practices, Pitfalls & What Cloud Security Takes on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

Security and privacy interrelate functionally but differ from a legal perspective. How can cybersecurity pros deal with a “new normal” that includes privacy?
If you need to get a privacy program off the ground or reorient your current effort, this podcast is perfect for getting oriented and making the most of your security know-how.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GDPR and a growing list of follow-on legislation makes operationalizing a privacy program a business imperative for many SMEs that don’t currently have one in place. Often, it’s the information security team that is tasked with standing up a privacy program—a job well outside most security practitioners’ comfort zone.
What does it take to launch a new privacy initiative effectively? How do you align your privacy approach with business and security objectives? Starting from an InfoSec foundation, what “guardrails” can help keep you on track? What are some of the ways that cybersecurity experience can work to your advantage?
To share a big-picture view on what it takes to make privacy work in an organization, Rosemary Martorana, Chief Privacy Officer at Corning, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show is hosted by John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• A practical view on how to exploit the security/privacy overlap
• A holistic approach to getting legal and compliance guidance for a privacy program (and why you don’t need a law degree to manage privacy)
• Assessing the role and importance of automation in supporting your privacy program
• Top ways to minimize the number of Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) you receive
• Insights on demonstrating the maturity of your privacy program to stakeholders
