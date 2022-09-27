Acclaimed Legal Advocate Claire Guthrie Gastañaga Joins Leadership at Dunlap Law

Claire Guthrie Gastañaga Dunlap Law Logo

Firm also hires attorney specializing in employment and labor law

Claire will inspire us toward excellence in all we do and help us grow Dunlap Law into a force to be reckoned with as we protect and serve small businesses and non-profits in Virginia and beyond.” — Tricia Dunlap, Managing Partner

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2008, as Tricia Dunlap packed up her high school classroom for the last time, she happened to see a feature story in a local publication about attorney Claire Guthrie Gastañaga. Tricia, a single mother who was leaving teaching to start law school at the University of Richmond, cold-called Claire to ask for advice on how to excel in law school as a career-switcher. That conversation between the two women kicked off a special friendship that led to today’s announcement.

Dunlap Law PLC, the small business law firm Tricia founded in 2015, is pleased to announce that Claire Guthrie Gastañaga has joined the firm as a partner. A respected legal advocate who served as Executive Director of the ACLU of Virginia, Inc., and the ACLU Foundation of Virginia, Inc. from 2012-2021, Gastañaga brings a wealth of experience to the firm, where she will advise clients in the non-profit and small business sectors on governance, certification, and employment law issues.

“This launches an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Dunlap. “Claire has more than 40 years of expertise advising businesses and working in government relations at the local, state and federal levels. She’s a visionary leader and a sought-after speaker on topics including non-profit governance, voting and civil rights to women’s issues, criminal legal reform and more. She will inspire us toward excellence in all we do and help us grow Dunlap Law into a force to be reckoned with as we protect and serve small businesses and non-profits in Virginia and beyond.”

Highlights of Gastañaga’s exemplary career include serving as the first woman Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia and serving as Chief of Staff and Special Counsel for the Speaker of the House/Virginia House of Delegates. In 2019, Virginia Lawyer’s Weekly named her a Leader in the Law and, in 2016, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Corporation for National and Community Service and Office of the President of the United States. The recipient of many other awards, the U.S. Small Business Administration named her the Virginia Women in Business Advocate of the Year in 2003.

“I’m very excited and honored to affiliate with such a bold, entrepreneurial team that wants to innovate the future of legal services for non-profit organizations and small businesses,” said Gastañaga, who will continue her consulting business, ChangeServant, that she established in 2021. “These women have a unique and powerful vision to help organizations and their leaders thrive."

In other company news, Dunlap Law recently hired attorney Anna Flewelling, formerly a partner at Thomas, Watson & Higginbotham PLC. Flewelling focuses on helping business owners with employment and labor law issues. She currently resides in the Shenandoah Valley and will serve clients in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, the Valley region, and across Virginia.

About Dunlap Law

As a business law firm established in 2015, Dunlap Law PLC aims to educate, empower and empathize with our small business clients. Our mission is to serve as your strategic thought partner, helping you protect the small business you’re working so hard to build. Learn more at dunlaplawplc.com.