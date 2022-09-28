Business Reporter: Tapping into local online markets
A marketplace management tool that removes barriers to the local heroes of e-commerce.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Jorrit Steinz, CEO and founder of ChannelEngine, explains why it is vital for retailers to find several routes to market rather than confining themselves to one or two global platforms. Although the volume of online retail grew exponentially during the pandemic, it has dropped considerably as shoppers have regained access to physical stores. Therefore, the best tactic for brands and retailers is to use a variety of online sales channels to reach out to new customers and achieve better margins. In many geographies, customers remained loyal to national e-commerce platforms even as global platforms became available. These national and regional marketplaces can present great potential for vendors that set out to tap into them. This strategy, however, can result in a retailer having dozens of different platforms to manage, which is time-consuming and inefficient unless they are integrated into a single control center.
ChannelEngine’s marketplace management tool ensures that while brands and retailers connect to millions of new customers across the globe, their product information, orders, pricing, and stock levels keep being synchronised in every market they have a presence in – local or international. ChannelEngine also enables its users to get onto niche online markets for fashion, home, and decoration, or electronic products, where they can further expand their customer base.
To learn more about how ChannelEngine can fuel your expansion, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as the content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany, and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About ChannelEngine
With a single powerful integration, ChannelEngine.com connects its clients’ systems to international marketplaces and sales channels while optimizing sales, minimizing time, and maximizing profit and reach. It is purposely built for brands, distributors, and retailers. Currently, ChannelEngine enables the sales of more than 6 million products from 8,100 brands on 200+ sales channels.
www.channelengine.com
