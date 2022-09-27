Hundreds Expected at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the NAMC DFW Third Annual Golden Shovel Awards & Business Expo
The Mayors of Arlington and Mansfield are set to attend along with celebrity VIPs, dignitaries and moreARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Contractors in Dallas-Fort Worth (NAMC DFW) will host its third annual Golden Shovel Awards & Business Expo on Thursday, October 27, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Business Expo begins at 4 p.m. with the Gala following at 7 p.m.
Special guests this year include DeDe McGuire, the host of K104-FM's “DeDe in The Morning,” Deryl McKissack, BET’s 2021 Black Business Icon award-winner; Susan Carol, singer-songwriter and Fort Worth native; Arlington Mayor Jim Ross; Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans and others.
The Golden Shovel Awards aims to formally recognize corporations that embody the ideals of leadership and service to our community. This year’s theme is “I Am NAMC!” –which iterates each members’ expression of the organization’s ideals through advocacy, education and access within the construction industry.
NAMC DFW welcomes Vanguard Holdings Group as the Signature sponsor and the Texas Rangers Baseball Club as its Bronze Sponsor for this year’s event. Advocacy sponsors include The Cordish Companies, Parkland Hospital and Health System, Vaughn Construction, University of North Texas System, City of Arlington, City of Fort Worth, The Beck Group, Post L Group Construction, and Golden Ratio Management Corp. Other sponsors are Events Moderne, dlb Consultants, The Way Up Creative Group, and the DeDe McGuire Foundation. NAMC DFW invites more businesses to get involved. Potential sponsors have the chance to be highlighted at many different levels, including but not limited to Bridge Builder and Silver Sponsor.
For any organizations interested in becoming a sponsor, expo vendor or if you’re interested in attending the event you can RSVP by visiting the NAMC DFW Chapter website (namcdfw.org).
ABOUT THE NAMC DFW CHAPTER
Founded in 2016 by Demetria Bivens, NAMC-Dallas Fort Worth (501c3 & 501c6) advocates for a diverse membership to access Contracts, Resources and Increase Readiness within the construction industry through collaboration with interested stakeholders. NAMC DFW is focused on providing pathways to success that require lean management, increased productivity, and the utilization of cutting-edge technology. Visit the website at NAMCDFW.org to learn more.
ABOUT NAMC
Founded in Oakland, California in 1969 by Raymond Dones and Joseph Debro, the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) is the leading trade association dedicated to promoting the full participation of minority-owned, women-owned, small business enterprises and disadvantaged business enterprises (M/W/SBE/DBE) in the construction industry. Through a network of local chapters and in collaboration with strategic and corporate partnerships, NAMC assists members with building capacity by providing access to opportunity, advocacy, and contractor development training.
SOURCE: National Association of Minority Contractors Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter
Event Contact:
Gary Shearod
admin@namcdfw.org
682-252-4466
Tracee Holloway
The Way Up Creative Group LLC
+1 214-702-8577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other