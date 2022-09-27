NAASD HOSTS REPARATIONS SUMMIT IN ATLANTA
EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate the 1972 National Black Political Convention held in Gary, Indiana, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) will hold its inaugural Reparations Summit September 30-October 1, 2022 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, GA. The theme of the inaugural summit will be “Where Do We Go From Here: Imagining Our Future.”
The opening address will be given by activist and author of the book “Redress: The Untold Story of Japanese Reparations” John Tateishi. During the two day summit discussions and insight into the modern day Reparations movement will take precedent. Each day will feature activities that will be focused towards:
-Leadership & Organizer Training
-Genealogy & Group Therapy
-Reparations Roundtables
Featured panelists will include:
-Kamila Moore, Chair of the California Reparations Task Force
-Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy, African and African American Studies, and Economics at Duke University
-Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State and author of AB 3121
*Dr. Weber will also give the summit’s Keynote Address
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) is a grassroots association of community activists from across the United States that came together around May 2019 though the pursuit of political education and a desire to understand the plight of our people. NAASD became an official 501c3 organization in March 2022.
NAASD is committed to educating and training American Freedmen, who are Black American Descendants of US Chattel Slavery, on civic engagement nationwide. Our mission serves to empower the future generations of American Freedmen to preserve our unique lineage and culture for decades to come, while advancing principles that heal America and preserve democracy for all.
Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad
National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants
