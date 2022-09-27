“ZIGGY PRESENTS” THE UNOFFICIAL Z COLLECTION LIVE: A NATIONAL TOUR ENGAGING THEIR SISTER HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
The much anticipated first installment will take place on October 4th at Hotel Zena in D.C. Zena HEADLINED BY FREE CREATURES is excited to feature the band Oh He Dead!
“ZIGGY PRESENTS” THE UNOFFICIAL Z COLLECTION LIVE: A NATIONAL TOUR ENGAGING THEIR SISTER HOTELS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, SPREADING THE ESSENCE OF THE ICONIC SUNSET STRIP HEADLINED BY FREE CREATURES
Z COLLECTION Properties Include HOTEL ZIGGY West Hollywood, HOTEL ZEPPELIN San Francisco, HOTEL ZAGS Portland, & HOTEL ZENA DC Kicking Off Tour October 4, 2022
Ziggy Presents is kicking off its first music roadshow at Hotel Zena in Washington DC on October 4th headlining Free Creatures, a three-piece powerhouse fusion of alternative hip hop, indie jam, psych rock, and EDM.
Each location will be programming local up and coming artists on the regular, establishing their hotels as a haven for musicians to take a stand and celebrate the importance of experimental music on culture and society. Ziggy has already established itself with this persona, and the sister properties will now replicate this. The cohesive Z Collection Live national tour series aims to create attention for this persona and identify the synergy of these properties. The much anticipated first installment will take place on October 4th at Hotel Zena in D.C. Zena is excited to feature the band Oh He Dead!, a group that is creating much buzz in the DC area. (Ticket info available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ziggy-presents-tickets-423377993977?_ga-ft=1ZCcXB.0.0.0.0.14q01DP-1Pa97XK.0.0).
As Hotel Ziggy is a place for musicians to take a stand and celebrate the importance of experimental music on culture and society, Hotel Zena is a bold new cultural hub celebrating the accomplishments of women and recognizing their enduring struggle for gender equality. It's an interactive venue where every architectural line, material and art installation was thoughtfully designed and curated to send a message of female empowerment. Zena will also be donating a portion of the proceeds of this event on October 4th to the Global Women’s Fund.
Following October 4th at Zena, the four-city tour continues cross country, heading back to its home at music haven Hotel Ziggy, then north to San Francisco at Zeppelin and concluding in Portland a Zags. All of the city performances will support the Global Women’s Fund.
“We created Ziggy to provoke stimulating and meaningful conversations with the intent to spark curiosity and playfully challenge perspectives. What better location than the legendary Sunset Strip to celebrate the rebellious spirit of norm-breaking musicians who have changed how we live?” said Jon Bortz, Chief Executive Officer at Pebblebrook Hotels. Now Ziggy is bringing Jon’s vision on the road and pushing the vision and creative cultural boundaries with the chosen Z Collection Hotels, following in the footsteps of their Los Angeles sister Ziggy.
For more information on the highlighted Z Collection properties:
Hotel Ziggy: www.hotelziggy.com // @hotelziggy on Instagram.
Hotel Zena: https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena on Instagram.
Hotel Zeppelin: https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zeppelin // @hotelzeppelin on Instagram.
Hotel Zags: www.thehotelzags.com // @hotelzags on Instagram.
###
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.
About Free Creatures:
Free Creatures presents as a powerfully welcoming invitation into an exploration of genre, feeling, and thought. A sense of loving playfulness is their main directive, even while navigating through the storms of today’s troubled world. Marv Ellis stands at the helm, steering an MPC Live packed with original beats while charismatically delivering a ten-course meal of heavy hitting rhythmic American poetry. Emily Turner stands abreast on the bow, calming the storm with siren-like vocals while simultaneously driving deep, thunderous grooves on electric upright bass. Skyler Squglio expertly mans the mast, harnessing hurricane force winds of melody with his smiling, upside-down, left-handed guitar. As you ride the Free Creatures ship into the sunset, you may find a brand-new favorite flavor of love on your tongue, the umami of music. For more information, visit www.freecreaturesmusic.com.
About Global Women’s Fund:
The Global Fund for Women is a non-profit foundation funding women's human rights initiative. It was founded in 1987 by New Zealander Anne Firth Murray and co-founded by Frances Kissling and Laura Lederer to fund women's initiatives around the world. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.globalfundforwomen.org.
For more press information, please contact The Influence:
Ali Lasky // Ali@theinfluence.com // Jenna Willen // Ziggy@theinfluence.com
Bianca Bucaram
The Influence
+1 713-898-6552
email us here