Guided heirloom journal, Memoirs of a Mrs. is set to hit the shelves just in time for the holiday engagement season
EINPresswire.com/ -- There's the dress to be altered, the guest list to be finalized, the flower design to be settled on, and the catering menu to plan. Undeniably, weddings are a massive and overwhelming undertaking. With thousands of decisions to be made, budgets to be considered, and family dynamics to balance, it can be easy to forget about the emotions and joy that the journey entails. In the lead-up to engagement season, Memoirs of a Mrs. is set to hit shelves with the aim of re-focusing the emotions of brides-to-be and providing a beautiful and heartfelt heirloom memento for generations to come.
Memoirs of a Mrs. contains more than 75 pages of thoughtful questions and inspiring prompts. The journal is less about planning and organizing a wedding, and far more about the love story and the journey that has led up to the wedding day. The guided heirloom journal, Memoirs of a Mrs. provides special, dedicated spaces for reflection within the guide for the mother of the bride, grandmother of the bridge, the couple's children, and the bride's spouse.
“Memoirs of a Mrs. is a guided storytelling journal designed to be passed on through generations. With this unique and inspiring journal, loves legacy will live on with the details of a love found, wedding planning, and the wedding day,” explains Tiffany Adams, author of Memoirs of a Mrs. “I created this journal because I lost my sister in 2020 and my fiance lost his mom in 2021, and as we've been planning our own wedding, we have been reflecting on things we wished we knew about their wedding days. We want so badly to know their stories and wish we might have been able to incorporate pieces of them into our celebration. I created the journal because I want families to have tangible, written memories and reflections of love that they can look back on for years to come.”
Memoirs of a Mrs. offers inspirational prompts like what the bride would recommend for date nights, how she felt wearing her breathtaking wedding dress, or what aspects of her wedding were most important and meaningful to her. In a world that seemingly revolves around photos, videos and a highly curated digital life, Memoirs of a Mrs, a guided heirloom journal, focuses on what is real, deeply personal, and offers unique insights into one of the most special moments in time for any woman.
Memoirs of a Mrs. an heirloom storytelling journal makes an ideal holiday gift for newly engaged brides and brides who have already started their wedding journey. Memoirs of a Mrs. is now available to order on the Oaklynn Lane website at www.oaklynnlane.com.
For wedding day tips, the latest news, or to share your wedding story, follow @Oaklynnlane on Instagram.
