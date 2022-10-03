Ascenda Merges with ATI & Third Generation
Ascenda, the thought leader in total experience technologies has merged with ATI & Third Generation, under the Ascenda name.
Merging teams with ATI & Third Generation was a no-brainer. They’ve implemented, and supported thousands of customers over the past 40 years with the latest communication technology.”LISLE, IL, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascenda, thought leaders in total experience technologies, has merged with Advanced Telecommunications of Illinois, Inc., (ATI) (Chicago, IL) & Third Generation, (Pittsburgh, PA) thus bolstering their presence in the Midwest & Mid-Atlantic region for hosted voice and on-premise phone support. Ascenda together with ATI & Third Generation have elected to rebrand under the Ascenda name. The official announcement was made at their headquarters in Lisle, IL at 7am CDT. The move to merge with ATI & Third Generation first started in July of 2022. The process took 60 days and the deal was signed today, October 3, 2022.
— Jonathon Shaver, Senior Managing Director, Ascenda
“Merging teams with ATI & Third Generation was a no-brainer,” said Jonathon Shaver, Senior Managing Director, Ascenda. “They’ve implemented, and supported thousands of customers over the past 40 years with the latest communication technology, and will be great assets in providing a white-glove approach to our SMB & Enterprise clients.”
The merger with ATI & Third Generation fits into Ascenda’s strategy to bring industry leading Unified Communications & Hosted Voice solutions to its clients, by managing the entire process in-house from the software, hardware, solution engineering, ongoing support, and billing. By merging with ATI & Third Generation, this allows Ascenda to take advantage of 4,000+ customers that both ATI & Third Generation have managed and supported since 1983, and provide ATI, Third Generation, Ascenda, and all future clients, technology that will raise their total experience to the next level.
“We’re excited to begin our next chapter with Ascenda, being able to offer our customer’s access to leading technology, while also continuing to provide the local support we have for the past 40 years,” said Jim Shaver, Owner, ATI.
About Ascenda
Ascenda™ is a globally recognized total experience thought leader for organizations of all sizes. Our speed of innovation ensures that businesses can transform how they work together with customers and employees while also exceeding key business metrics. Ascenda’s focus is to empower your business with customer experience technologies through solution engineering, superior implementation, and agile support. Since 1983 more than 4,000 companies in over 10 countries have trusted Ascenda to accelerate business outcomes through innovative processes and technologies.
About ATI
For 40 years ATI has offered a full portfolio of services to transform how you design & deploy Unified Communications on-premise and in the cloud. We provide cradle to grave support for our clients through scalable platforms with streamlined migration paths thus delivering total investment protection for the life of your onsite or cloud solution.
About Third Generation
Based in Pittsburgh, PA and serving the greater Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, Third Generation brings innovation, intelligence, and deep industry experience together with leading technologies from our ecosystem of partners to help you re-invent your business as an intelligent enterprise.
Jeff Becker
Ascenda
+1 630-505-7500
contact@goascenda.com