Memsource and Phrase Announce a New Joint Identity and an Integrated, Enterprise-Ready Localization Suite
Two leading localization tech companies announce their new joint identity–unlocking a new category with an integrated suite of localization technology.
Today marks a significant milestone in our vision to build a complete, enterprise-grade localization suite that leverages the latest machine translation technology, integrations, and AI...”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memsource, the world’s highest-ranked translation management solution, has formally unified brand identities with Phrase, a localization platform built for software and digital products. Memsource acquired Phrase in 2021.
— Georg Ell, CEO of Memsource
The unified brand, Phrase, was announced today by Memsource CEO Georg Ell as the company also unveiled its new, integrated suite of localization technology. The Phrase Localization Suite brings together the highly integrative software localization platform (Phrase) and the enterprise-ready translation management system (Memsource) to cover all aspects of localization across an enterprise. The Phrase Localization Suite will revolutionize the end-to-end localization experience for organizations seeking to expand to global markets and build deeper connections with international customers, offering the world’s most powerful, connective, and customizable localization platform.
“Today marks a significant milestone in our vision to build a complete, enterprise-grade localization suite that leverages the latest machine translation technology, integrations, and AI for businesses looking to scale to global markets efficiently,” said Ell. “Building on our already impressive momentum, our unified brand identity, together with the exciting launch of the new Phrase Localization Suite, will help organizations push the boundaries of language technology and open the door to truly global business. We’re now bringing the transparency, connectivity, and control every brand needs to unlock new opportunities and improve engagement with customers around the world.”
Unifying the two platforms under one integrated suite allows enterprises to take control of cross-departmental localization by eliminating fragmented ecosystems of people and technology. The new Phrase Localization Suite will bring:
- A refreshed, more intuitive, modern, and easier-to-use interface for a seamless user experience and navigation within the Suite and its solutions
- New Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to power high-quality, scalable, and fast localization for teams of any size
- Improved workflow and editor functionality that is not only more intuitive but comes with a set of new and improved customization tools
- Advanced automation and new automatic project creation to speed up the localization lifecycle and reduce communication overhead
- Additional integrations, connectors, and UI languages to drive connectivity and collaboration across the entire ecosystem
“Not only does the release of the Phrase Suite and its additional capabilities open a new category for localization technology,” continued Ell. “The seamless suite experience marks a new milestone for the industry, and for us, it’s just the beginning.”
About Phrase
Phrase is a cloud-based localization solution that enables organizations of all sizes to open the door to global business through advanced automation and a broad variety of integrations. The Phrase Localization Suite is equipped with the leading translation management system, a specialized platform for software and digital products, and it supports 500+ languages, 50+ file types, 30+ machine translation engines, and 50+ integrations. The enterprise-grade suite enables users to drive growth with a connected ecosystem of tools. Organizations like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, and thousands of others trust in Phrase and accelerate their global growth by giving people the content they need, in the language they speak.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-714-9213
email us here