Official Visit of His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, 27 to 28 September 2022

His Excellency Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 27 to 28 September 2022, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. This is Prime Minister Phankham’s first Official Visit to Singapore. Singapore and Laos share warm and friendly relations, with expanding cooperation in new areas such as energy and sustainability.

Prime Minister Phankham will be accompanied by Mrs Sichanh Viphavanh, Cabinet Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

Prime Minister Phankham will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee on 28 September 2022. Prime Minister Lee will also host an Official Lunch. The two Prime Ministers will witness the signing of several bilateral agreements that will establish a dialogue mechanism between our two Foreign Ministries, and deepen cooperation in the energy, environment, and digital domains. Prime Minister Phankham will also receive a call by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Prime Minister Phankham and Mrs Sichanh Viphavanh will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 SEPTEMBER 2022