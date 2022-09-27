Launch Cart Integrates With NMI to Offer Additional Payment Gateways

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

By integrating with NMI, Launch Cart merchants can connect with international and national banks allowing their checkout options to expand.

NMI is a well-liked and respected solution for many businesses that need new or additional merchant processing for their business.”
— Greg Writer, CEO and Founder of Launch Cart
ESCONDIDO, CA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, the new on-demand eCommerce SaaS platform that lowers the barrier of entry for anyone to start their eCommerce store, has announced an integration with NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company.

NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform that allows eCommerce merchants to connect with international and national banks. Launch Cart users can accept Google and Apple Pay, allowing their checkout options to expand.

The NMI integration will allow Launch Cart to offer what is referred to as "High-risk businesses" that Stripe and PayPal will not or do not allow. This integration will enable those sellers to sell legal CBD products, dietary supplements, life coaching programs, smoking paraphernalia, and many other services frowned upon by Stripe and PayPal, which up until now, has been the only option on Launch Cart.

Greg Writer, CEO and Founder of Launch Cart said, "I'm very excited about this integration. NMI is a well-liked and respected solution for many businesses that need new or additional merchant processing for their business. This opens the door for thousands of sellers to leverage our platform to sell their products globally.”

NMI’s payment gateway gives merchants access to everything they need to accept payments and run their businesses. They integrate with 200+ processors, 125+ shopping carts, and various payment devices. Merchants can process payments, manage transactions and generate reports on all payment processing activity from a single account. In addition, merchants can board and manage multiple MIDs on a single gateway account, consolidate reporting, manage branches, organize products, and more.

Launch Cart is an entrepreneur's all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

In addition, Launch Cart is building an integrated Source & Sell Marketplace that allows brands and manufacturers to list their catalog of products in the marketplace at wholesale costs, allowing Launch Cart sellers to sell these products on a drop-ship affiliate marketing model. This unique on-demand product sourcing marketplace allows Launch Cart sellers to offer products for sale on their storefronts without upfront inventory costs, backend fulfillment, or supply chain logistics.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com.

For more information, visit www.LaunchCart.com and follow Launch Cart on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tiktok and LinkedIn @LaunchCart.

About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is a SaaS tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce platform with an integrated Source and Sell Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business while creating a distribution channel for brands and manufacturers globally. For more information, visit https://LaunchCart.com.

Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Josh Marsden Endorsement of Launch Cart

You just read:

Launch Cart Integrates With NMI to Offer Additional Payment Gateways

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383 Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. We bring years of experience and a diverse approach to set others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, Billboard Magazine, Getty Images, Huffington Post, Variety Magazine, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine, and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our work has garnered the attention of the national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event, or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach for every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premieres, etc. to be seen while introducing them or their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet, or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Launch Cart Integrates With NMI to Offer Additional Payment Gateways
"The Money Room" Comes to Orange County, California
Meet Michael Mikhail, Stratton Equities CEO - The Leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money and NON-QM Lender
View All Stories From This Author