Launch Cart Integrates With NMI to Offer Additional Payment Gateways
By integrating with NMI, Launch Cart merchants can connect with international and national banks allowing their checkout options to expand.
NMI is a well-liked and respected solution for many businesses that need new or additional merchant processing for their business.”ESCONDIDO, CA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, the new on-demand eCommerce SaaS platform that lowers the barrier of entry for anyone to start their eCommerce store, has announced an integration with NMI, a leading full commerce enablement technology company.
— Greg Writer, CEO and Founder of Launch Cart
NMI is a leading global payment enablement platform that allows eCommerce merchants to connect with international and national banks. Launch Cart users can accept Google and Apple Pay, allowing their checkout options to expand.
The NMI integration will allow Launch Cart to offer what is referred to as "High-risk businesses" that Stripe and PayPal will not or do not allow. This integration will enable those sellers to sell legal CBD products, dietary supplements, life coaching programs, smoking paraphernalia, and many other services frowned upon by Stripe and PayPal, which up until now, has been the only option on Launch Cart.
Greg Writer, CEO and Founder of Launch Cart said, "I'm very excited about this integration. NMI is a well-liked and respected solution for many businesses that need new or additional merchant processing for their business. This opens the door for thousands of sellers to leverage our platform to sell their products globally.”
NMI’s payment gateway gives merchants access to everything they need to accept payments and run their businesses. They integrate with 200+ processors, 125+ shopping carts, and various payment devices. Merchants can process payments, manage transactions and generate reports on all payment processing activity from a single account. In addition, merchants can board and manage multiple MIDs on a single gateway account, consolidate reporting, manage branches, organize products, and more.
Launch Cart is an entrepreneur's all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.
In addition, Launch Cart is building an integrated Source & Sell Marketplace that allows brands and manufacturers to list their catalog of products in the marketplace at wholesale costs, allowing Launch Cart sellers to sell these products on a drop-ship affiliate marketing model. This unique on-demand product sourcing marketplace allows Launch Cart sellers to offer products for sale on their storefronts without upfront inventory costs, backend fulfillment, or supply chain logistics.
About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is a SaaS tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce platform with an integrated Source and Sell Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business while creating a distribution channel for brands and manufacturers globally. For more information, visit https://LaunchCart.com.
