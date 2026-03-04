Launch Commerce Rebrands from Launch Cart, Unveils AI-Powered Business Platform for Small Businesses
Launch Commerce has rebranded from Launch Cart to reflect the company’s expansion into a unified AI-powered business platform serving entrepreneurs and service-based businesses nationwide.
Greg Writer, founder and CEO of Launch Commerce, Inc., which recently rebranded from Launch Cart as the company expands its AI-powered business platform for entrepreneurs and service-based businesses.
Company expands beyond e-commerce roots with a seven-product ecosystem designed for small businesses
Founded in 2019, the company began as an e-commerce platform but has expanded into a broader suite of tools serving service-based businesses, including HVAC companies, med spas, law firms, roofing contractors, and other operators that rely on speed-to-lead and automated customer engagement.
The rebrand to Launch Commerce reflects the company’s evolution from a standalone storefront solution into a multi-product ecosystem focused on revenue capture, marketing automation, and customer management.
The Launch Commerce platform consolidates seven integrated products under one login and subscription:
Launch AI Workforce: AI receptionist, conversational chat, and business automation solutions that answer phones, qualify leads, and book appointments 24/7. (LaunchAIWorkforce.com)
Launch CRM: Full-featured customer relationship management built for service businesses that need speed-to-lead and follow-up automation. (LaunchCRM.us)
Launch Ads: AI-powered advertising management across 11 platforms, including Google, Meta, and more. (LaunchAds.ai)
Launch Webinars: Live and automated webinar platform built to convert audiences into customers. (LaunchWebinars.ai)
Launch Cart: E-commerce storefront platform — the original product, and still a cornerstone of the ecosystem. (launchcart.com)
Launch Data: Intent-based data intelligence that identifies in-market buyers before they ever fill out a form. (LaunchData.ai)
Launch AI Academy: Digital training and AI business education to help entrepreneurs implement and maximize every tool in the ecosystem. (LaunchAiAcademy. com)
“Many small businesses are still stitching together multiple software tools while missing opportunities to leverage AI and engage leads quickly,” said Greg Writer, founder and CEO of Launch Commerce. “Our goal is to provide operators with an integrated AI system that helps them automate follow-up, improve response time, and compete more effectively in today’s digital marketplace.”
The corporate name change was filed with the State of Nevada and became effective in December 2025. As part of its 2026 growth strategy, Launch Commerce is targeting expanded adoption of its AI Workforce product among established service businesses generating between $1 million and $10 million in annual revenue.
Additional information about the company and its product ecosystem is available at LaunchCommerce.ai.
About Launch Commerce, Inc.
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Launch Commerce, Inc. is an AI-driven commerce infrastructure company providing an integrated ecosystem of software solutions, including e-commerce, CRM, advertising automation, webinar technology, AI workforce tools, digital education, and intent-based data intelligence. The company’s platform is designed to help entrepreneurs and service businesses launch, automate, market, and scale their operations.
Launch Commerce 2026: The Complete AI Business Ecosystem for Modern Entrepreneurs
