Kendra Erika’s 'License to Thrill' Album Release and Showcase Draws VIP Crowd in Las Vegas
The glamour. The music. The moment. Kendra Erika lit up Las Vegas with the debut of License to Thrill – The James Bond Songbook. Experience it now wherever you stream music: https://sym.ffm.to/license_to_thrill
Kendra Erika delivers a Bond-inspired moment during her License to Thrill – The James Bond Songbook showcase in Las Vegas. (Photo by Greg Doherty)
Red carpet event, live streaming, and world-class creative team power Bond-inspired musical experience
Guests arrived via a red carpet, where media captured interviews for an upcoming documentary spotlighting the making of License to Thrill and Erika’s evolving musical direction. The event reached audiences beyond the venue through Alert the Globe's live streaming.
Inside, attendees were immersed in a Bond-inspired environment. A James Bond-themed artwork created by artist Aaron Kai served as a visual centerpiece, reinforcing the project’s cinematic aesthetic.
The showcase highlighted Erika’s performance of selections from License to Thrill, backed by lush arrangements that underscored her continued evolution as both an interpreter of classic material and a contemporary recording artist.
Legendary showgirl Pat Gill attended the event. Gill appeared in the 1971 James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever, starring Sean Connery, and has longstanding ties to Elvis Presley, creating a connection between the Bond legacy and Las Vegas entertainment history.
The evening was supported by multiple partners. Status Wines provided champagne for the celebratory toast, while Golden Eagle Vodka delivered the signature “shaken but not stirred” experience for VIP guests. Luxury confections were provided by Burj Chocolate of Dubai. VIP gift bags were curated by SIP Awards, and Billboards Inc. supported marketing visibility for the album and showcase. Hollywood Weekly Magazine amplified pre-event buzz with its Las Vegas Special Edition featuring Erika on the cover. Dr. Jennifer Armstrong provided a bottle of wine to each VIP attendee.
Behind the scenes, License to Thrill – The James Bond Songbook is powered by a creative team led by producer and arranger Myron McKinley, Grammy-winning musical director and longtime keyboardist for Earth, Wind & Fire. His orchestration shapes the project’s soundscape with sweeping arrangements that blend classic and contemporary elements.
Erika also contributes original material to the show, collaborating with hitmaker Damon Sharpe to bring additional emotional depth to the Bond-inspired concept.
She credited key collaborators, including visual director Tolga Katas, who translated Bond-era elegance into cinematic imagery, and technical director Julian Miranda, whose expertise ensures cohesion across sound and staging. Together, the team crafted a production that balanced legacy-level musicianship with modern artistry.
Designed for scalable luxury production, License to Thrill is poised to translate from intimate Las Vegas theaters to resort residencies and international stages.
Listen to License to Thrill here: https://sym.ffm.to/license_to_thrill
