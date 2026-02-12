Kendra Erika Brings “License to Thrill, The James Bond Songbook” to Las Vegas for One-Night-Only Album Release Event
A glamorous, Bond-inspired evening of music and intrigue awaits. Join Kendra Erika for the one-night-only Las Vegas debut of License to Thrill – The James Bond Songbook. Sunday, February 15. Reserve your seats now at KendraErika.com.
Las Vegas. One night. A cinematic celebration of iconic Bond music. Join Billboard No. 1 artist Kendra Erika for the exclusive live debut of License to Thrill. Sunday, February 15. Seats are limited.
Las Vegas Welcomes a Red Carpet Celebration of Iconic Bond Music and Modern Jazz
The album will be released worldwide on Feb. 13, just two days before the live debut. Fans can now pre-save "License to Thrill" from The James Bond Songbook at https://sym.ffm.to/license_to_thrill.
The Bond-inspired evening features a cinematic live performance blending jazz vocals, theatrical storytelling, and modern sophistication. VIP red carpet arrivals begin at 6 p.m., general admission doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Erika is known for five Billboard Top 10 dance hits, including her No. 1 chart - topping version of Laura Branigan’s classic “Self Control.” Her latest project marks a bold artistic evolution, bringing the iconic glamour and intrigue of the James Bond universe to life on stage.
VIP guests will enjoy early entry, red-carpet photo ops, premium seating, passed hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and curated gift bags, alongside music, film, fashion, and entertainment-industry insiders. Confirmed attendees include Myron McKinley, producer of License to Thrill and musical direct or for Earth, Wind & Fire; Mike Sherman of Before the Fame; award-winning director Tolga Kalas; legendary vocalist Teddy Davis; Jason Beatty of KUNV 91.5; fashion designer Catherine Trifiletti; makeup artist Shaun Saunders; Las Vegas headliner Lorena Peril; internationally acclaimed pianist Antonio Castillo; and many other VIP guests.
Media opportunities include red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m., limited on-site interviews, and performance video and photography.
Tickets and more information are available at www.KendraErika.com.
