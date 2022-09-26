TJS Cognition Announces the Release of the Kindle Version A Path to Excellence by the Award-Winning Coach Tony J. Selimi

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

The first reader of A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J. Selimi

Reading A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J. Selimi

The book contains proven strategies and techniques to help you break through the obstacles that may be holding you back from reaching your full potential.

A life manual that assists you in understanding how the Law of Attraction works gives you valuable insights into the science of personal and professional excellence.”
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The just released kindle version of A Path to Excellence book offers readers a roadmap to be your hero, teaches you to be the best version of yourself, and how to live in a state of certainty and achieve your more significant levels of confidence, growth, and potential.

From the multi-award-winning author of “A Path to Wisdom,” “#Loneliness,” and “The Unfakeable Code®” comes another self-mastery book designed to help readers break through the obstacles that may be holding them back from reaching their full potential and climb to greater heights.

Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony J. Selimi has observed that far too many people give in to their disempowering beliefs and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and other people's expectations of them. It is for this reason that he released the print and the kindle version of “A Path to Excellence” (published by Balboa Press, the Division of Hay House).

This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and face their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — be it in their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc. Here, the author discusses the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ and shows them how to address every challenge mindfully, sharpen their focus, improve their mental readiness, control distractions, and give constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection as they go through the eight inevitable cycles of life. Included are anecdotes of clients from all professional backgrounds and businesses who have used Selimi's eight transformational principles and achieved phenomenal results, growth and transformation that otherwise would seem impossible. Those feeling anxious, frustrated and dissatisfied with their lives and want more from life and themselves will find “A Path to Excellence” an excellent daily companion. A surprising and powerful self-help book to help you get unstuck from your old ways so you can realize your greatest ambitions in life.

“The pursuit of excellence will always, always, always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity,” Selimi states. “I want to give them (readers) an easy step-by-step guide that teaches them to go inward and find their inner strength. A road map to winning the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential.”

Visit https://apathtoexcellence.com to purchase a signed copy or https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence to purchase a softcover, hardcover, or pdf copy of the book. To get your kindle version of the book, go to https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0BG4LYXZB

“A Path to Excellence”
By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Journalists, TV, Radio, and Podcast hosts can request complimentary review copies by sending an e-mail to customersupport@balboapress.com. For author bookings and interviews, please send an e-mail to info@tonyselimi.com

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

A Path to Excellence | The Blueprint To Achieving Your Greatest Potential | Book Trailer | Tony J. Selimi

You just read:

TJS Cognition Announces the Release of the Kindle Version A Path to Excellence by the Award-Winning Coach Tony J. Selimi

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 info@tonyselimi.com
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
TJS Cognition Announces the Release of the Kindle Version A Path to Excellence by the Award-Winning Coach Tony J. Selimi
NYC Big Book Award Recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the 2022 Winner in Two Self-Help Categories
The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the Finalist in the 2022 Book Award Contest
View All Stories From This Author