TJS Cognition Announces the Release of the Kindle Version A Path to Excellence by the Award-Winning Coach Tony J. Selimi
The book contains proven strategies and techniques to help you break through the obstacles that may be holding you back from reaching your full potential.
A life manual that assists you in understanding how the Law of Attraction works gives you valuable insights into the science of personal and professional excellence.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The just released kindle version of A Path to Excellence book offers readers a roadmap to be your hero, teaches you to be the best version of yourself, and how to live in a state of certainty and achieve your more significant levels of confidence, growth, and potential.
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret
From the multi-award-winning author of “A Path to Wisdom,” “#Loneliness,” and “The Unfakeable Code®” comes another self-mastery book designed to help readers break through the obstacles that may be holding them back from reaching their full potential and climb to greater heights.
Award-winning life strategist and business coach Tony J. Selimi has observed that far too many people give in to their disempowering beliefs and settle for mediocrity from the fear of failure, judgment, and other people's expectations of them. It is for this reason that he released the print and the kindle version of “A Path to Excellence” (published by Balboa Press, the Division of Hay House).
This book aims to empower readers to go beyond perceived limits and face their doubts and excuses in all aspects of life — be it in their relationships, family, school, career, business, ministry, community, etc. Here, the author discusses the principles of The Octagon Of Excellence™ and shows them how to address every challenge mindfully, sharpen their focus, improve their mental readiness, control distractions, and give constructive feedback through collaboration, re-evaluation, and self-reflection as they go through the eight inevitable cycles of life. Included are anecdotes of clients from all professional backgrounds and businesses who have used Selimi's eight transformational principles and achieved phenomenal results, growth and transformation that otherwise would seem impossible. Those feeling anxious, frustrated and dissatisfied with their lives and want more from life and themselves will find “A Path to Excellence” an excellent daily companion. A surprising and powerful self-help book to help you get unstuck from your old ways so you can realize your greatest ambitions in life.
“The pursuit of excellence will always, always, always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity,” Selimi states. “I want to give them (readers) an easy step-by-step guide that teaches them to go inward and find their inner strength. A road map to winning the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential.”
Visit https://apathtoexcellence.com to purchase a signed copy or https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence to purchase a softcover, hardcover, or pdf copy of the book. To get your kindle version of the book, go to https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0BG4LYXZB
“A Path to Excellence”
By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
Journalists, TV, Radio, and Podcast hosts can request complimentary review copies by sending an e-mail to customersupport@balboapress.com. For author bookings and interviews, please send an e-mail to info@tonyselimi.com
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
