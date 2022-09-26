DoIT Releases Sheltered Market Solicitations for Technology Services

ILLINOIS, September 26 - Technology Operations Professional Services (TOPS) Program to Advance State's IT Modernization and Prioritize Utilization of Business Enterprise Program (BEP) Vendors





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is pleased to announce three sheltered market opportunities for certified vendors in the State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program (BEP) ( - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is pleased to announce three sheltered market opportunities for certified vendors in the State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program (BEP) ( https://cei.illinois.gov/business-enterprise-program.html ). The solicitations, which will advance DoIT's Technology Operations Professional Services (TOPS) program, seek proposals from BEP vendors to support IT modernization efforts for the state's technology initiatives.





As referenced in the General Notice that was posted to BidBuy in February 2022, the TOPS program is seeking proposals for a wide range of services associated with planning and implementing DoIT's technology portfolio in four categories: (1) Infrastructure & Operations, (2) Applications (3) Cybersecurity, Data, Service Management, and (4) Architecture & Platform. The first three categories are limited to proposals from BEP vendors. Awards will be made to a primary, secondary, and tertiary vendor for each soliciation.





"Sheltered Market opportunities play an important role in promoting equity and inclusion in government contracting," said DoIT Secretary and State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "These solicitations will provide BEP vendors with a significant opportunity to partner with DoIT, and in turn will build capacity and experience in working directly with the State of Illinois."





The solicitations are currently published in BidBuy, the state's eProcurement system (https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/), and can be found by searching the bid numbers below:





• Infrastructure & Operations: 23-448DOIT-ADMIN-B-32223

• Applications: 23-448DOIT-ADMIN-B-32269

• Cybersecurity, Data, Service Management: 23-448DOIT-ADMIN-B-31804





Interested vendors will have in-person and virtual opportunities to attend an optional pre-bid session to gather more information in early October. Additional details and timelines can be found within each solicitation.





Sheltered markets are a procurement procedure provided for in state law that set aside certain contracts for businesses owned and operated by minorities, females, and persons with disabilities on a competitive bid or negotiated basis.



