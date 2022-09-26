What to Do and Expect When Pulled Over by Law Enforcement

Law Enforcement officers are responsible for conducting traffic stops when they have reasonable suspicion of a traffic violation or a criminal violation. Being stopped by an officer can be a stressful experience for the driver, any passengers, and for the officer, too. Knowing what to do during the stop will help ensure the safety of the driver and the safety of others.



When you see emergency lights behind you, it is important for you and your passengers to stay calm and cooperate.

Remember to: