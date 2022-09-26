Submit Release
What to Do and Expect When Pulled Over by Law Enforcement

Law Enforcement officers are responsible for conducting traffic stops when they have reasonable suspicion of a traffic violation or a criminal violation. Being stopped by an officer can be a stressful experience for the driver, any passengers, and for the officer, too. Knowing what to do during the stop will help ensure the safety of the driver and the safety of others.  


When you see emergency lights behind you, it is important for you and your passengers to stay calm and cooperate.

Remember to:

  • Activate your turn signal and pull off or to the side of the roadway as soon as it is safe to do so.
  • Turn off the engine and any audio devices.
  • Stay in your vehicle unless directed by the officer to exit.
  • Turn on your interior lights if you are pulled over at night to assist with visibility. Officers may use a spotlight for additional visibility.
  • Keep your hands on the steering wheel or in a visible location so they are easily observable.
  • Follow all instructions the officer gives you or your passengers.

   

