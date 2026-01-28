AZDPS Trooper Returns Fire Following Pursuit in Tucson

Initial Statement

TUCSON, AZ — At approximately 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Trooper was involved in a shooting at the Intersection of Interstate 10 and Speedway Boulevard.

The off-ramps and the intersection will be closed for an extended period to complete the investigation. Please use alternative routes.

AZDPS extends its appreciation to the Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arizona Department of Transportation for their assistance.

Incident ID I26005305.

Update: January 28, 2026

TUCSON, AZ — On Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, at approximately 12:29 a.m., an AZDPS trooper attempted to stop a driver for criminal speed on eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 252. The driver of a white Toyota Camry failed to yield to the trooper’s lights and siren, prompting a pursuit. The suspect vehicle exited the freeway at Speedway Boulevard, striking a bicyclist and a pedestrian before crashing. The suspect fired rounds at the pursuing trooper, and the trooper returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect attempted to flee after being shot and was taken into custody shortly after. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A trooper sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The bicyclist succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist's name has not yet been released.