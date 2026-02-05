AZDPS Helicopter Crashes While On Scene of Active Shooter in Flagstaff

Preliminary information:

On the evening of Wednesday, February 4, 2026, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Ranger Helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies with an active shooter incident in the Flagstaff area, providing tactical air support. Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board. Their identities will not be released at this time.

Prior to the crash, law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting with the active shooting suspect. The suspect, who suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, has been taken into custody. No other injuries were sustained during the incident. The AZDPS Major Incident Division will be taking the lead in the investigation of the shooting. AZDPS will also be working jointly with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the helicopter crash investigation. Further details will be released later.