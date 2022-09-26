Additional Informational Meetings Completed for Proposed Navigator CO2 Pipeline

Meetings completed in 12 counties, plus one virtual

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) recently completed the 13 additional public informational meetings that were requested by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator). The meetings were held to discuss Navigator’s proposal to build and operate a large-scale pipeline system that will capture and transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities and span approximately 1,300 miles across five Midwest states, including Iowa.

Navigator requested the meetings in a letter filed on June 15, 2022, and also filed a new proposed pipeline route overview map and county maps in Docket No. HLP-2021-0003.

The additional public informational meetings were completed as follows:

Delaware County

Noon August 22, 2022 – The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester

Buchanan County

6 p.m. August 22, 2022 – Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence

Fayette County

Noon August 23, 2022 – The Coliseum, 101 First St. S.W., Oelwein

Bremer County

6 p.m. August 23, 2022 – The Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. S.W., Waverly

Butler County

Noon August 24, 2022 – Greene Community Center, 202 W. South St., Greene

Hardin County

6 p.m. August 24, 2022 – ECC Agricultural Renewable Energy Center, 509 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls

Hamilton County

Noon August 25, 2022 – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Webster County

6 p.m. August 25, 2022 – Webster County Fairgrounds, Auditorium Building, 22770 Old Highway 169, Fort Dodge

Lyon County

Noon September 13, 2022 – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids

Osceola County

6 p.m. September 13, 2022 – Ninth Street Centre, 418 Ninth , Sibley

Lee County

Noon September 15, 2022 – Lee County Fairgrounds, Youth Learning Center, 1100 N. Main St., Donnellson

Polk County

Noon September 21, 2022 – FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy, Ankeny

Virtual Meeting

6 p.m. September 21, 2022 – Participation through the IUB Webex system with details to come on the Hearing and Meeting Calendar page

The informational meetings will be conducted in compliance with the requirements of 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.2.

On October 19, 2021, Navigator filed its original request for public informational meetings regarding its proposed carbon capture pipeline system. Those initial meetings concluded in January 2022.

Documents regarding the proposed Navigator pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0003.