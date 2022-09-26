Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,107 in the last 365 days.

Additional Informational Meetings Completed for Proposed Navigator CO2 Pipeline

Meetings completed in 12 counties, plus one virtual 

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) recently completed the 13 additional public informational meetings that were requested by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator). The meetings were held to discuss Navigator’s proposal to build and operate a large-scale pipeline system that will capture and transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities and span approximately 1,300 miles across five Midwest states, including Iowa.

Navigator requested the meetings in a letter filed on June 15, 2022, and also filed a new proposed pipeline route overview map and county maps in Docket No. HLP-2021-0003

The additional public informational meetings were completed as follows:

Delaware County
Noon August 22, 2022 – The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St., Manchester

Buchanan County
6 p.m. August 22, 2022 – Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence

Fayette County
Noon August 23, 2022 – The Coliseum, 101 First St. S.W., Oelwein

Bremer County
6 p.m. August 23, 2022 – The Centre Hall, 1211 Fourth St. S.W., Waverly

Butler County
Noon August 24, 2022 – Greene Community Center, 202 W. South St., Greene

Hardin County
6 p.m. August 24, 2022 – ECC Agricultural Renewable Energy Center, 509 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls

Hamilton County
Noon August 25, 2022 – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Webster County
6 p.m. August 25, 2022 – Webster County Fairgrounds, Auditorium Building, 22770 Old Highway 169, Fort Dodge

Lyon County
Noon September 13, 2022 – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids

Osceola County
6 p.m. September 13, 2022 – Ninth Street Centre, 418 Ninth , Sibley

Lee County
Noon September 15, 2022 – Lee County Fairgrounds, Youth Learning Center, 1100 N. Main St., Donnellson

Polk County
Noon September 21, 2022 – FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy, Ankeny

Virtual Meeting
6 p.m. September 21, 2022 – Participation through the IUB Webex system with details to come on the Hearing and Meeting Calendar page

The informational meetings will be conducted in compliance with the requirements of 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.2.

On October 19, 2021, Navigator filed its original request for public informational meetings regarding its proposed carbon capture pipeline system. Those initial meetings concluded in January 2022.

Documents regarding the proposed Navigator pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0003.

You just read:

Additional Informational Meetings Completed for Proposed Navigator CO2 Pipeline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.